In land of four-wheelers and Trump stickers, we’ll sure miss being lied to.

Larry Webster

Tie Rod, like most people, really likes being lied to. Especially by politicians. Where Tie Rod comes from the people who win elections are usually the ones who tell the biggest lies, about themselves, or on others. Well actually, the biggest liars in Tie-Rod land were the coal companies who claimed we had 200 years of coal, but the politicians pretended to believe and helped the coal companies tell that whopper, which led to food banks.

So Tie Rod says the main thing he will miss under the Biden rule is being lied to. Oh, he realizes that Biden will have to lie some, but he doubts that old Joe will hit 16,000 or so lies in four years, a number which the President for a month achieved by outlying all previous presidents put together. Tie Rod says that Trump would rather climb a tree to tell a lie as to stand on the ground and tell the truth.

But when Trump went to Georgia and declared that the South had actually won the Civil War, Tie Rod thought that was a little too much, and it made him doubt that Trump had actually won all the swing states.

Tie Rod is more sympathetic than most to election fraud and has been since the fifth grade, when he was running against Slemp for President of the Conservation club and Slemp bought the election with a box of Bit-O-Honey. Tie Rod knew he was doomed as one by one voters who were trying to get their mouths unstuck from Slemp’s candy traipsed by and wouldn’t look him in the eye.

But Tie Rod knew that the Conservation Club needed an orderly transfer of authority, Bit-O-Honey or not and accepted the outcome, but then, of course, tried to disrupt Slemp’s administration.

But it was still a little hard for Tie Rod to figure the President’s Big Mac attack, his claim that he got McConnell elected, McConnell who seems to have been in the Senate 32 years before Trump come along and will be there at least four more after Trump goes along. Maybe that was number sixteen thousand and one.

But most of the populace of Tie Rod and Slemp’s upland will never believe the election was fair, and that is because they do not know anybody who was not for Trump, and that is because the few that were not would not say so for fear of being labeled a liberal.

Tie Rod will stimulate the outdoor motor sports section of the economy when his money comes in by investing, as Bill Clinton, would say, in a four-wheeler, or at least a down payment on one. In his area, where poverty is not far away, the hills are dotted with four-wheelers that cost as much as cars and all of which have license plates and a Trump sticker.

Larry Webster is a Pikeville attorney.