It’s not political to call out the truth of what happened at the U.S. Capitol

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

As a Baptist minister, I have been warned on occasion not to be political. I never endorsed a political candidate or party at any level, in fact I escorted one candidate from the church premises one Sunday when he showed up to shake parishioner’s hands shortly before Election Day.

The separation of church and state is a concept I have supported and sought to illustrate by my actions from the pulpit and in my writings. I cannot, however, say I have not been political. To take seriously the gospel of Jesus Christ is to speak up for the hungry, the weak, the immigrant, the outcast, the disadvantaged. The gospel message is not concerned with status quo, not captive to the powerful, or those who believe it gives them places of favor and influence. To take seriously the words of Jesus and to embrace his example is to recognize that truth matters, and truth must be told, even when it makes us uncomfortable.

What happened at the United States Capital on Wednesday cannot be defended. Freedom is not a license for lawlessness, nor does it empower an individual or mob to threaten, intimidate, or incite violence. Today, the President of the United States and others who support him, did just that. Some will argue he was defending his right to protest what he contends is a rigged election. Yet, governors and state and county officials on both sides of the aisle, judges at various levels, even the supreme court, have upheld the results of this election as fair and legal. The peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of American democracy that has marked the unique quality of this republic. Today, that peaceful transition is in question.

Perhaps most disturbing today were the signs held high, some aloft by themselves and others attached to Trump signs that said, “Jesus Saves,” or simply, “Jesus.” The kind of salvation set forth in scripture and given evidence to in the example of Jesus is not offered at the point of partisan anger or religious nationalism. Somewhere along the line, many who claim faith in the One whose salvation is best exemplified in humble sacrifice and service have chosen a different gospel that is sadly exemplified by earthly power and preferential treatment, no matter the cost. Watching the events of today unfold as the name of Jesus was prominently displayed, I wondered about the message sent to a hurting, suspicious world. Is the “salvation” offered today on the steps of the Capitol, in the chambers of an occupied congress, or in the raucous ramblings of a vandalizing mob the good news of the gospel that Jesus lived and taught?

You may think my words political this evening. If so, perhaps it is time we all take a step back and recognize the power of the gospel, not as a weapon of influence to be wielded for governmental power, but a transforming message of hope, grace, and mercy.

If that is a political statement, I will gladly own it.

Jim Abernathy is a retired Baptist minister living in Lexington.