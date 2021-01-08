KY’s pandemic voting plan was great; Ky lawmakers should stop attacking it.

Fayette County residents vote at the Lexington Senior Center in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. rhermens@herald-leader.com

As insurrectionists took over the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday because they would not accept the result of a valid election, Kentucky lawmakers were busy with the people’s work of…making it harder to run an election during an emergency.

On Wednesday, a Senate Committee quietly adopted an amendment to Senate Bill 1 that would remove the ability of the Governor and Secretary of State to alter the “manner” of an election during a state of emergency. That single word change would undo a law passed just last year, in which the legislature granted this authority.

Kentucky’s 2020 election administration was generally a model for the country, heralded around the nation. The Kentucky plan came about through a bipartisan agreement, authorized by law, between Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams. They worked together to protect voters while ensuring the continued integrity of the election system. And it was perfectly constitutional: nothing in the U.S. Constitution prevents the legislature from delegating authority to the Governor and Secretary of State to promulgate election rules during an emergency.

Using their ability to change the “manner” of an election because of the pandemic, the Governor and Secretary of State negotiated an agreement to put voters first while still protecting election security. The state responded deftly to the pandemic by expanding vote-by-mail, offering robust early voting, and adopting countywide Vote Centers for Election Day. The deal authorized an online portal to request absentee ballots, which also made it easier for the state’s election officials to detect and deter fraud. The plan implemented signature match policies to avoid disenfranchisement but also ensure compliance with voting safeguards. It provided guidance to counties on Election Day operations.

But if this new law moves forward, that would all go out the door. It would hamstring the Governor and Secretary of State—who, after all, is the state’s chief election official—from responding to new circumstances and emergencies in a way that upholds the ideals of our democracy and protects voters.

The change moves the state in the wrong direction. Election officials and other leaders from around the country praised Kentucky for its response to the pandemic. Voting was easier, turnout was higher than before, and security was still strong. And Republicans still won overwhelmingly.

Instead of taking the power away, the legislature should reaffirm this authority but also adopt a rule that if the Governor and Secretary of State are of the same political party, any emergency election deal must also have the agreement from a senior member of the other major party. It was a happy coincidence that the Kentucky plan for 2020 was bipartisan; Kentucky can continue to be a model by mandating bipartisanship in the future.

This question is separate from whether the legislature should limit the Governor’s other powers during a state of emergency. The election provision already includes both the Governor and the Secretary of State. It makes no sense to reduce the chief election official’s authority to run elections or to move away from required bipartisanship in election rules. Kentucky’s 2020 plan was legitimate in part because it was bipartisan.

On a day in which the very fabric of our democracy was under attack in our nation’s Capitol, the Kentucky legislature engaged in its own attack on our democratic process by removing the flexibility needed to administer an election during an emergency. Fair and free elections are the bedrock of our democracy. The fact that the Kentucky legislature seeks to undermine that truth, after the great success of the 2020 election, is shameful.

Joshua A. Douglas is a law professor at the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law. He is the author of Vote for US: How to Take Back Our Elections and Change the Future of Voting. Find him at www.joshuaadouglas.com and follow him on Twitter @JoshuaADouglas.