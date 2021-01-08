New education initiative could be game-changer for Kentucky youth

Christian Motley is running in the 8th Council District. Photo provided

In December, the Beshear administration announced a new, potentially transformational effort for youth and families across the commonwealth. Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who serves as Secretary of the Education and Workforce Cabinet, Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, and Education Commissioner Jason Glass have come together to create the Commonwealth Education Continuum.

A group of leaders with expertise ranging from early care and education to adult learners will consider the pipeline to a skilled workforce, as well as the supports necessary to strengthen handoffs at each milestone from cradle-to-career. These are significant areas where progress is essential to improving opportunities for all students to succeed.

The public health crisis brought on by COVID-19 has not only destabilized families, neighborhoods, and schools; it has highlighted wicked inequities that exist for far too many Kentuckians. The Prichard Committee’s recent report, Big Bold Future, shows that prior to the pandemic, too few students had access to quality broadband – which has a disproportionate impact on families in rural areas – while current systems have yet to close gaps in outcomes for Black and Latino students, and those from low-income families.

We know how important a skilled workforce is for the economic vitality of our state and local communities. But now, more than ever, the distribution of talent and opportunity will determine the survival of Kentucky families and the fiscal health of the economy. In short, our greatest investment right now is in our people.

The development of and access to an effective vaccine is a critical first step in the fight to defeat this virus. And as we continue to follow recommendations of health professionals to wash our hands, mask up, and manage in-person interactions with others, we must look toward the work necessary to rebuild this economy. With this new collaborative cradle-to-career effort, leaders can cast a statewide vision for an equitable recovery and ensure families are not left further behind.

The Kentucky Education Continuum will include 27 members, and will be co-chaired by the administration’s three convening agencies. For the greatest impact, these leaders should draw from the learning of those in Kentucky currently advancing cradle-to-career strategies through place-based work with positive outcomes. They should identify shared results informed by data that cross-sector leaders, impacted families and youth can join in as partners. And the focus must be to dramatically transform systems to close persistent disparities across race, urban and rural places, and family economic circumstance.

Lastly, reorientation of systems at the state level provides a model for local communities where policymakers, educators, philanthropy, nonprofits and other community partners come together to create stronger civic infrastructure for kids.

In the wake of COVID-19, leaders must be even more committed to success for all students. This new alignment of education agencies in Frankfort could be a gamechanger for students and youth, and have an extraordinary impact on Kentucky’s future.

Christian Motley is a Lexington based policy advocate focused on education and economic mobility. Find him on twitter at @christianjalil.