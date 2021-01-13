Hal Rogers has failed our district and failed his own country with election vote

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Sumerset, speaks during a press conference and opening of the first AppHarvest greenhouse facility in Morehead, Ky., Wednesday, October 21, 2020. swalker@herald-leader.com

We always knew him as Pork Barrel Hal Rogers. Now, he has become Seditious Hal with his vote to non-certify the presidential election and to destroy our democracy and the U.S. Constitution.

Can you imagine he was the only member of the Kentucky Delegation in Congress to take this radical, misguided step? Amazingly, he did this after the violent insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, killed a Capitol police officer, and vandalized this sacrosanct House of Democracy in order to stop the vote.

He clearly voted to violate the U.S. Constitution for the sole purpose of keeping the support of Trump and his supporters. He is an appeaser in the league of Neville Chamberlain. Surely, he does not believe he is so weak that he needs Trump to come campaign for him in his next election cycle.

Like Trump, on Jan. 7, he issued a press release defending his radical vote, saying that people in Eastern and South Central Kentucky contacted him, worried about the election integrity in other states. Clearly, they weren’t worried about the election integrity and mail in ballots in Kentucky, as Trump won.

What competent evidence did these people provide him? What investigation did he undertake? What competent evidence did he provide to the various federal courts with Trump appointed judges to prove this? What amicus curiae brief did he have filed with the U.S. Supreme Court? What competent evidence that can be admitted into a court of law does he have to offer? Tell us, Hal.

Hal always attends the 5th District Lincoln Republican Banquet. But, he is not a Lincoln Republican. President Lincoln and his new party, the Republican Party, stood against those who desired to destroy our Republic. Seditious Hal did not.

Does he identify with the fanatics who broke into our Nation’s Capitol? Is this who he thinks his constituents are? Does he identify with Rudy Giuliani, the Proud Boys, Q Anon, PizzaGate? Is the Q Anon Shaman his spiritual adviser? Maybe Hal can have the Shaman at the next Republican Banquet to enlighten the people of the 5th District.

When he received these concerns from his constituents did he attempt to educate them with the facts about the recounts, the statements of Republican election officials, the failed lawsuits, the lack of evidence? No, he did not, just like during his tenure he has failed to bring our schools up to even the national average and properly educate our people.

Hal and Trump should both resign. Hal won’t, but he has to live with this malodorous stain on his career forever.

Say goodbye to Pork Barrel Hal and welcome in Seditious Hal.

David O. Smith is a small town attorney, sportsman, conservationist, beekeeper, and a lifelong Lincoln Republican, who believes that right is right.