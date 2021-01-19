A tale of two impeachments: Political hypocrisy, from Frankfort to Washington D.C.

State Rep. Jeff Hoover Herald-Leader File Photo

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times . . .”

That famous line opens Charles Dickens’ seminal work, “A Tale of Two Cities.” Written in 1859, the story is set in London and Paris during the French Revolution. Even today, it remains one of the best-selling novels of all time, and a classic of English literature.

Over the last couple of weeks, though, there has developed a tale of two other cities: Washington, D.C. and Frankfort, Kentucky. While there are the obvious parallels of being the seats of our federal and state government, they have always been far apart, both in geographic and cultural terms.

Highly metropolitan, Washington, D.C. is a true city, complete with all you would expect of one, such as public transportation, high-brow culture and professional sports teams. That strongly contrasts with our quaint capital on the Kentucky River, where you can be anywhere in less than 10 minutes.

Politically, we have always been able to keep Washington’s tactics at bay, as well. As the partisan rhetoric has intensified on the Potomac, it is still nothing rare to find Kentucky legislators, of all regions and parties, dining together in the evening after debating during the day. Kentuckians have a sense of pride that we can be the best of friends with our political adversaries.

That is what has caused me so much dismay over the course of the past couple of weeks. As events have unfolded, we have seen movements to impeach both President Donald Trump and Governor Andy Beshear. As I write this now, we are waiting for the United States Senate to begin the trial of President Trump, and a temporary committee has been established in the Kentucky House of Representatives to consider an impeachment petition of Governor Beshear. What I find fascinating, yet maddening, is the impetus and public reactions to these two impeachment processes as they move simultaneously.

As we all know, on Jan. 6, the United States Capitol came under siege by domestic terrorists. The immediate known result was that five Americans died, with at least one being a law enforcement officer defending the building. As more information has unfolded, we know that it was a coordinated insurrection that may have had the goal of the assassination of Vice-President Pence. The question becomes whether President Trump committed sedition as he incited his loyalists prior to the act. Without question, the day was a pivotal point in American history. In my opinion, the Senate owes it to the American people to at least hear the evidence and consider the charges against the president, even after he leaves office. Yet, many of my fellow Republicans, especially those on the fringes of the far right, those who propagated conspiracy theories of election fraud, simply dismiss this as a witch hunt against the president because some in power do not like him.

Compare that with Governor Beshear. A similar group of right-wing militants filed a citizens’ petition with the Kentucky House of Representatives demanding his impeachment. Among their accusations were that he had prevented large gatherings and unnecessary interstate travel during a global pandemic. Of course, governors of other states, both Republicans and Democrats, had taken similar actions upon advice from public health experts. And while the merits of the action can be debated, the fact that those actions saved lives cannot.

At the end of the day, we never know what is in the hearts of elected officials when they make decisions. But I think there is a deep contrast between the actions of a man who wishes to perpetuate his own personal power and one who wishes to save lives.

I am a Republican. I am a conservative. But those labels do not supersede my humanity. I can set aside any partisan feelings I have to not only call out a person of my own party who has violated the responsibilities he has been entrusted with, but to also praise good works done by a member of the opposition party. As there have been in the past, I am sure there will be issues in the future where I disagree with Governor Beshear, but I cannot fathom how any of his actions during this pandemic should warrant impeachment.

One of the great themes of Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” was him calling out the hypocrisy of some towards how they approach the sanctity of life. If he was alive today and a citizen of our beloved Commonwealth, I think he would quickly call out the hypocrisy of those who seek to oust Governor Beshear, yet defend the actions of President Trump.

Jeff Hoover is a Jamestown attorney and former Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives.