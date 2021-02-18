Hispanic immigrants fill vital economic role in Lexington. It’s my job to help them.

Mirna Cerrada, of Lexington, Ky., owner of Hispanic Connections of Lexington in front of her office, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Hispanic Connections offers services such as tax preparation and assistance with passports and drivers license renewals. Cerrada immigrated to the United States from Venezuela 30 years ago and feels it’s important to provide these services to underrepresented communities. aslitz@herald-leader.com

I am a native of Venezuela and I came to the United States in 1992 with a college degree in my hand, along with a lot of knowledge about marketing and advertising. The slow U.S. immigration system put my dreams on hold.

I’ve been waiting for years to help people.

In 2013, the opportunity finally arrived when my husband, Carlos Gonzalez, persuaded me to open our own business “Hispanic Connections of Lexington“ right in the middle of our Hispanic community on Alexandria Drive.

I created a business to help an under-served community, Latinos- Hispanics who are unable to take care of something simple because of the language barrier. The business is for-profit, but the clients are happy to pay for the services offer because no one will take the time to translate a letter or explain how the insurance works or how to prepare a resume. My son and co-founder, Denver Gonzalez, plays an important role in our business because he is bilingual in Spanish and English.

More than a business, HC of Lexington is an educational part of the community. I recognized the need of the community and created services around it. That’s why I also got certified to perform marriage ceremonies. Our community was always in a need of someone who can marry couples in Spanish. We have a similar situation with Cuban passports in Lexington because there is not a place where Cubans can get help with their passports. So I partnered with a Cuban agency from Louisville so now they do not need to go to Louisville to get a new Cuban passport or to renew one.

People visit HC of Lexington for different reasons— to help to fill in an American passport or maybe help to fill in an immigration document. We also help with the registration of small business like contractors. Many Hispanics love to work in construction, drywall, roofing, landscaping and others but they usually do not understand what they need to do to create a living from that job. I support small contractors who are looking to register a business and/ or need workers comp and general liability insurance. I take the time to explain in Spanish all the details about insurance, taxes, audits and payroll.

The clients keep coming to HC because they know that I will find solutions to their problems. The English barrier, lack of diversity recognition and /or culture are important factors that affect the Hispanic/Latino community. Most immigrants want to work, and they form a vital part of our local and national economy. But they face barriers, sometimes simple, sometimes complicated. My days are full because of the small and big problems my clients bring.

It is not an easy job and sometimes I get frustrated, too but I am proud of all my clients and the support we have been getting in the last seven years.

I am proud to be an American citizen, and I am pleased for this opportunity to help others in our community.

Mira Cerrada is the co-founder and owner of Hispanic Solutions of Lexington.