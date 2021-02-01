Let’s thank our grocery and convenience stores for getting us through a pandemic

Customer waited for the 7am store opening Thursday morning at the Euclid Ave. Kroger in April 2020. Matt Goins

When 2020 began, no one could imagine how upside-down our world would be because of COVID-19. We have learned about so many things we take for granted that we had to learn to do without.

Like toilet paper and paper towels.

As the board chairman of the Kentucky Grocers and Convenience Store Association, I and other industry leaders have watched with pride as grocers and convenience stores across the state have adapted to new safety measures and changing shopping habits to continue serving their customers.

Plexiglass partitions, reminders to social distance and wear masks, and implementing options to shop without going in the store have mostly become a way of life. While many of these safe shopping guidelines are not the way we have or even want to shop, we know these are the steps we have to follow to be able to operate and continue to provide the necessities our customers need.

When the shelves were wiped clean of so many products earlier this year and again in recent weeks, it was not a shortage but the supply chain adapting to a change in shopping habits. Manufacturers converted production lines to make more popular quantities of products instead of half a dozen varieties and quantities of each product. That helped get products back on the shelves and catch up.

We could not have done any of this without our dedicated employees. They are the backbone of what we are able to do and they have been there from the beginning. We very much appreciate how they have weathered the challenges of this year.

During the time I have been blessed to serve this industry, I know how important we are to people’s lives. As an example, we worked to get SNAP payments released during past federal government shutdowns so those in the most need in our communities could access the funds to feed their families.

While I know how important the industry is to the lives of Kentuckians, this year has shown to everyone else just how critical groceries, convenience stores and the workforce is. I truly believe that this pandemic has made long-term changes to how people eat that grocers and convenience stores are well positioned for. More people are eating at home, younger people are learning how to cook and families have rediscovered the pleasure of eating together at home.

Let us thank our grocers and convenience stores as well. This year has shown us how important they are to the everyday lives of Kentuckians.

Stephen Chesnut is chair of the Kentucky Grocers and Convenience Store Association.