These days, Republican politics looks more like domestic abuse

Vanessa Gallman

It’s getting downright painful witnessing the Trump-GOP abusive relationship.

Sure, it started off well for them. Donald Trump brought gifts: Money through tax cuts, a reset Supreme Court and passionate supporters. But he also isolated the GOP from friends and allies, and soon his priority (himself) became the party’s priority.

His destructiveness couldn’t be denied. He didn’t mind if “blue state” residents, including Republicans, were hit hard by the pandemic. He didn’t even care who lived or died in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Since then, the dysfunctional role of GOP leaders has come into starker view.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, after saying Trump bears responsibility for inciting the Capitol mob, went to Florida to kiss his ring for the sake of the mid-term elections. “My Kevin,” as Trump calls him, followed the pattern of a spouse asking forgiveness for making the abuser mad.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who acknowledged that Trump committed impeachable offenses, is still giving him the silent treatment. But he delayed the impeachment trial and now claims it is too late and unfair to hold it. Protecting Trump might help McConnell regain Senate control, but it would further tarnish the senator’s legacy. It’s often difficult for the abused to see beyond merely surviving an immediate situation.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, an ambitious Trump sycophant, rallied hundreds against Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a top GOP House leader who denounced Trump’s incitement of violence. It’s not unusual for the abused to turn on friends and family when confronted with the truth. Indeed, majorities of Republican voters believe the election was stolen from Trump and want him to run again in 2024, according to polls.

All of this, despite the fact that Trump has nearly destroyed the GOP. Under his leadership, the party lost control of the House, the Senate and the presidency. That’s similar to holding on to someone who gambles away food and rent money while also forgetting to pay the light bill. Can’t they find anyone who treats them better?

The party deserves what it gets, some pundits insist. But abuse is contagious and debilitating, especially for those seeking leadership during crisis. Some states have reported high numbers of voters changing registrations from the GOP, now in danger of becoming a cult of conspiracy theorists. Those escaping need our support -- not rejection or recrimination -- as they seek other political homes.

Or, perhaps the upcoming impeachment trial will provide the intervention Republican leaders need to break from the former president who still has his hands around the party’s throat. They would have to show courage instead of trying to cover up telltale signs of bruising. Before it’s too late.

Vanessa Gallman is the former editor of the Herald-Leader editorial page.