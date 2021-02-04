‘Fearfully and wonderfully made:’ Ky’s gay teens don’t need conversion torture.

David Beasley

I am an out gay Black man raised by two Pentecostal pastors who believed in the literal interpretation of Scripture to vilify members of the LGBTQ+ community. Thankfully, I never experienced the barbarism of conversion therapy but from an early age I was taught being gay was a sin, and gays would go to hell. Hearing these messages of exclusion from my childhood profoundly impacted my mental and physical health. I reconciled with my family and regained my faith in God, a God I once believed saw me as flawed and unloved.

Imagine for a moment that parents could legally hire a licensed therapist to engage in a “therapeutic method” that leaves lifelong scars and trauma. Sadly, there is no need to stretch your imagination because this atrocity is a reality for many Kentucky youth. Thousands of Americans have been subjected to conversion torture (CT), even though all mental health organizations — including the National Association of Social Workers, American Medical Association, American Psychological Association — opposes CT and views it as discredited, and harmful on the underdeveloped brains of children.

Conversion torture is a non-evidence-based practice, and any implication that CT is effective is disingenuous at best and, at worst, wholly unethical. Practitioners who engage in CT often assert that being gay is a curable disease. Some say a person can change their sexual orientation or gender identity; however, research shows that is not true. All licensed therapists follow basic ethical rules, and one could only sensibly determine that CT is unethical and harmful.

The adverse effects for minors subjected to CT result in higher rates of depression, anxiety, and increased substance abuse. Unfortunately, Kentucky is not the only state that allows CT. No scientific evidence shows this practice is useful; but rather, is ineffective and harmful. Licensed individuals who engage in conversion torture must be held accountable for this fraudulent practice and illogical pronouncement that a child’s sexual orientation can change.

Unfortunately, some Kentucky practitioners fraudulently claim this is possible and have charged family’s outrageous fees to make kids “straight.” As a licensed, certified social worker , it is unfathomable this barbaric practice continues in 2021.

Senator Alice Forgy-Kerr (R), a pro-life conservative, believes banning CT is a pro-life issue. She introduced a bipartisan bill, the Youth Mental Health Protection Act, to ban conversion torture on children up to age 18 by licensed mental health professionals. The YMHPA (HB19 and SB30) is a narrowly crafted bill. Her position undoubtedly may be considered antithetical related to mainstream conservative beliefs on LGBTQ+ issues. A favorite scripture of mine and one Senator Kerr references when explaining her support of the bill, Psalm 139:14. In a recent Courier-Journal article, she said, “In my Christian faith, I am taught that we are all fearfully and wonderfully made, wonderfully made, and I believe that very strongly.”

The Kentucky General Assembly has the unique opportunity to reinforce their support for protecting children and parents from this fraudulent practice. Additionally, HB19 and SB30, could prevent increases in future expenditures as a result of CT’s well-documented harms. Our elected officials are responsible for our kids’ safety, health, and well-being, including LGBTQ+ children. Please contact your legislators and ask them to support HB19 & SB30.

David Beasley is a licensed social worker and the Lexington Regional Organizer for Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky.