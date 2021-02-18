One job in Lexington has never been enough to make ends meet

Lanance Martin

Growing up in a broken home, education was never at the forefront of my mind as a child. It was to survive.

At the age of 13, I had to start working, not because I wanted to but because I had to. I had to start taking care of myself at an early age.

I’ve always had a good work ethic, but because I never wanted my kids to go through the same things I went through as a young kid, I worked extremely hard.

Pre-pandemic I worked three jobs. One was never enough.

Although I’m grateful to have had these jobs, I could never just work one job because ends would not have been met.

In one day I’d work 17 hours, in one week, probably about 85 hours.

Being a single parent , taking care of my two kids, I am trying to support my family. I have to miss sporting events or school events because I am working just so my kids can do these things . I would not be able to support my family just with one job.

Have you ever gone to the grocery store and couldn’t get what you wanted? I have! Have you ever gone to a shoe store and couldn’t get the shoes your kid wanted because they were too expensive? I have.

I don’t live in the best neighborhood because I can’t afford it.

With that being said, do I think with a single parent home we can survive with one job here in Lexington? My answer is no.

I think finding even one good paying job would probably not be good enough these days.