The largest wildland conservation project in KY in danger from car racing, motorsports

Little Shepherd Trail cuts through Kingdom Come State Park in Letcher County, Ky., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The Little Shepherd Trail is a narrow gravel road that extends 38 miles along Pine Mountain from Whitesburg to Harlan. A NASA Race Rally took place along the trail Aug. 7-8. Lexington Herald-Leader

Pine Mountain, a 120-mile-long ridge line in southeast Kentucky. is an ecological treasure. Possessing no marketable coal and bisected by only seven roads, it remains relatively undisturbed, a wilderness gem rising above the surrounding sea of mining-impacted land. It is a remarkable remnant of wild Appalachia, a land of lush forests, sparkling streams, and high elevation micro-climates. Pine Mountain is an important migration corridor, particularly for neotropical songbirds. The mountain harbors more than 100 rare and threatened species, some of which are endemic and occur no place else.

Due to the unique character of Pine Mountain, a broad coalition of state (Ky Office of Nature Preserves, Ky Dept of Fish and Wildlife, Ky Division of Forestry, Ky Dept of Parks), federal (US Forest Service, Us Fish and Wildlife Service), and non-profit agencies (The Nature Conservancy, Kentucky Natural Lands Trust) have worked to conserve a corridor of land connecting existing protected areas to safeguard the fragile habitat, rare species, and migration route for wildlife. This collaborative project, known as the Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor, is the largest landscape level conservation project in state history. It encompasses state parks, state nature preserves, a wildlife management area, state forest, and private conservation tracts.

But this landmark conservation initiative, funded in part with public and private dollars, instead became a backdrop for rally car racing when Letcher and Harlan county officials and organizers hosted the Raven Rock Rallysprint on Aug. 8 and the Plenty of Tarmac Rally on Sept 19 on Route 1679, a one and a half lane road that bisects the Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor and provides the only access to many of the conservation tracts along its length. There are plans to host multiple race and motorsports events throughout the spring, summer, and fall on this road, without public comment to discuss impacts to public and private conservation land many Kentuckians helped acquire by purchasing nature license plates and contributing directly to various conservation initiatives.

Wrecks occurred during both races. Cars left the road and plowed into the woods. The deafening roar of the race cars shattered the forest. A study by Boise State University demonstrated that road noise in wilderness areas drives birds from the vicinity. Car racing and motorsports through the Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor will deprive birds and wildlife of critical habitat. Wrecks have the potential to spark fires, a not uncommon occurrence during rally car events.

Racing and auto club tours on route 1679, popularly known as the Little Shepherd Trail, will restrict public recreational access to conservation lands along its length, including hunter access to the Hensley Pine Mountain Wildlife Management area and hiker access to the Little Shepherd Trail section of the Pine Mountain State Scenic Trail.

Promoting a one and half lane, two directional road with blind curves for high-speed race events and auto club driving tours also has the potential to impact human safety. Social media video posts of motorsports events and advertisements may lead to increased visitation by thrill seeking drivers, a recipe for disaster on a road that is also utilized by hikers walking the Little Shepherd trail section of the Pine Mountain State Scenic Trail and is promoted in the 2021 Kentucky travel guide as a nature drive to view wildlife.

State nature preserves protect unique natural areas and rare species, yet Kingdom Come State Park and Nature Preserve hosted the two previous rally car races.

Pine Mountain State Park and Nature Preserve, also a part of the Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor, has scheduled the Pine Mountain HIllClimb for May 1-2, 2021. This race coincides with the beginning of nesting season for migratory songbirds. The deafening noise will drive away wildlife and the potential for wrecks and fires threatens protected habitat.

Conservation lands in the Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor were purchased with a variety of public and private dollars. Sources may include the Heritage Land and Water Conservation Fund, nature license plates, donations from private citizens, philanthropic foundations, conservation organizations, and others. Contributions were made with the understanding that land and wildlife would be protected. Allowing activities with serious potential to damage habitat, drive away wildlife, and restrict public access during race closures degrades public trust in the agencies which are supposed to be safeguarding our special conservation lands rather than allowing them to be turned into a venue for motorsports.

Rally car racing and motorsports in the Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor is unnecessary and unacceptable. There are other county roads and thousands of acres of strip-mined land available to stage such events. Racing does not belong in parks and nature preserves meant to protect fragile habitat and wildlife. State and local officials should protect our investments in conservation.

Jennifer Honeycutt is an avid hiker, birdwatcher, and nature photographer living in Letcher County.