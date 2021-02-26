Our pets have gotten us through the pandemic. Taking care of them is a growing field.

Jeff Moniz grooms Bailey, a golden doodle, at the Trim Room Pet Grooming at 507 E. New Circle Road. As pets become more important to us, we tend to spend more money on them. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Pets aren’t just cute, cuddly and part of the family – they are also a growing part of the economy.

Over the past several decades, the relationship between animals and people has changed drastically. Families have stopped thinking about animals for the work they do – keeping mice out of the kitchen, guarding the house or racing at Keeneland.

Now, families have a tight bond with the animals in their life. So much so, that “Love Your Pet Day” (Feb. 20) sits in the same week as Valentine’s Day!

This has been amplified this year. While I was working from home during the initial lockdown, it was my dogs who entertained me, kept me company and gave me comfort. I’m not alone. A poll by PetFirst Pet Insurance found that 54 percent of pet owners said that their pets are giving them a reason to keep getting up every morning during the pandemic.

How does this affect the economy? It’s simple. If a cat is just around to keep mice away, it’s easily replaced. But when the cat is tightly bonded with the family, it’s likely the family will spend more money on the cat. For example, toys, special treats, taking the cat to the vet for proper health care — even to specialists if needed.

We shouldn’t be surprised that the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the number of vet techs to grow by 16 percent this decade – much faster than the average occupation will grow.

The vet clinics I’ve talked to say they were hiring throughout the pandemic – as people were adopting pets in record numbers.

That’s why MedQuest has launched its newest associate degree program, a two-year vet tech program that teaches students how to do everything from cleaning teeth to taking x-rays to assisting in surgery. This degree program is in response to a workforce need we saw in the community.

This is just the fourth Vet Tech program in Kentucky and the only one in Lexington. Launching this program means that animal clinics and hospitals will have the workforce they need to grow – and the students that go through our program will be able to find work easily. That’s the way education is supposed to work.

Working with pets is deeply satisfying. Being able to comfort or help cure a sick or injured animal is the reward – but when you see the joy on the face of that animal’s human family, that makes it even better.

When I look at the bright young faces in our inaugural class of veterinary technicians, I know our pets will remain in good hands!

Renee Hensley is the Vet Tech program director at MedQuest College.