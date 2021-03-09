Statehouse Republicans have historic edge. Why aren’t they doing more to help?

Aaron Viles

As the Kentucky 2021 General Assembly grinds on towards it’s expected Sine Die on March 30, I’m amazed at how laser-focused the mega-majority GOP is on making life harder for Governor Beshear, and seemingly ignoring the needs of their constituents.

Let’s start with the FINALLY finished effort to impeach Governor Beshear. The bogus petition was launched by a handful of radical individuals who had previously tried to threaten and intimidate our governor as he worked hard to address the coronavirus pandemic and keep our commonwealth safe. Despite the fact that the charges levied against the governor by this rogue’s gallery had already been adjudicated by the state Supreme Court and found to be legal and appropriate, the House Impeachment Committee took weeks to reject the petition and get back to legislating, granting legitimacy to absolute garbage.

When the General Assembly IS advancing legislation, they are prioritizing bills to limit the Governor’s powers to keep us safe (HB 1/SB 1, SB 2, HB 15, HB 18,HB 20, HB 144, HB 161, HB 171, HB 217, SB 158), bills to transfer taxpayer funds for public education to private schools, force school teachers to work longer for fewer retirement benefits, and bills to provide legal protections for corporations that don’t keep workers or customers safe during the pandemic.

They passed a bill to ensure horse racing slot machines could keep spinning, but failed to address that the Kentucky general fund is still the real loser, collecting just a fraction of what our neighbor states claim from similar gambling activities, leaving at least $100 million a year on the table. Meanwhile, the legislature is overlooking HB 191, an important bill to use existing one-time funds to provide significant pandemic financial support to struggling businesses and nonprofits while paying back the State’s unemployment insurance obligations.

Nearly every bill sponsored by a Democrat languishes, whether it’s Breonna’s Law to end no-knock warrants, bills to enshrine pandemic voting improvements, or efforts to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission. These should not be partisan, controversial measures.

It’s disappointing that this is how the Republicans are choosing to use their historic political advantage in the Statehouse. I wonder who exactly these legislators are serving? I have a hard time believing their constituents sent them to Frankfort to harass the governor, limit pandemic health safeguards, weaken public education, and protect irresponsible corporations. It’s clear that the GOP agenda in Frankfort starts and stops at building its own power, and that there’s no interest in working with the Governor to help our commonwealth survive the pandemic and put us on a path to future progress. As the saying goes, “Elections have consequences.” I hope voters are paying attention right now, and decide if they are pleased with these unimpressive, self-serving outcomes.

Aaron Viles is the Chair of Progress Kentucky, an all-volunteer, non-profit organization committed to educating and engaging voters across our Commonwealth. He is also the host of their weekly livestream/podcast, “Colonels of Truth.” Visit http://progresskentucky.org for more information or to stream their program.