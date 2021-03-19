Change is scary: Help children feel emotionally prepared as they return to classroom.

Students in Dani Heller’s second grade class look to their teacher at Veterans Park Elementary School in Lexington, Ky., on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Monday was the first day of in-person classes this school year for kindergarten to second grade students at Fayette County Public Schools. rhermens@herald-leader.com

As children return to classrooms across the commonwealth, they may experience worries and fears about how different things will be this year compared to a “normal” school year. After months of home-based learning, it’s a big change to get back to a very different school setting.

Anxiety related to COVID-19 and its many consequences can look different from child to child. Parents should be on the lookout for fear that is expressed as uncontrollable worry, irritability, difficulty sleeping or nightmares, problems with focus or concentration, or somatic symptoms such as stomachaches, headaches, or muscle tension. Children may bite their nails, throw temper tantrums, or exhibit physical or verbal aggression. Older children are especially susceptible to the negative effects of isolation, as their outlets for social contact and support have been limited and their worlds have become overly focused on images and messages observed on social media.

Talking to your child about what is awaiting them at school may alleviate some of the worry that they experience. For children starting school for the first time, there will be fears both about what to expect, and about leaving home during the school day. Children may benefit from knowing specifics about how their daily schedules, bus rides, special classes, recess, and lunch will be conducted. Asking open-ended questions such as “Tell me how you feel about going back to school” or “Let’s talk about school” may give children the message that it is healthy to name and work through their stressors with a trusted adult. Even children who seemingly can’t wait to return to the classroom may harbor worries about what happens next and whether they are safe. Be prepared to listen, to assure them that their feelings are okay, and to revisit these conversations as children adjust to another new reality, especially if any of the symptoms listed above emerge or intensify. Family routines such as dinner times, weekly schedules, and dedicated time together are important now more than ever. Children thrive on routine!

It may be helpful to remind your child that they have a support team both at home and at school. Encourage communication with teachers and others to be a two-way street by keeping school personnel in the loop about any concerns or questions that you have. Problems which might impede a child’s ability to stay physically and mentally healthy and to be successful require all hands on deck.

While childhood mental health issues affect children across all demographics, income brackets, and ethnicities, fewer than 20 percent of children living in poverty who experience mental health symptoms seek treatment. There are multiple community mental health centers and providers who offer telehealth or in-person support, many with late afternoon or evening hours to accommodate working parents. While access to broadband remains an issue for many families, especially in low-income and communities of color, many community health centers offer in-home therapy and support to meet the needs of families when telehealth won’t suffice. There is help out there.

If children exhibit any of the above symptoms more frequently, more intensely, or for longer periods of time, caregivers are encouraged to seek out mental health support from a professional. The Kentucky Psychological Association (www.kpa.org) and other mental health organizations across the Commonwealth can offer resources and avenue for help when the need arises.

Helping our children to adjust, recover, and flourish is a team effort. Recognizing the normal signs and symptoms of worry, opening the lines of communication, and creating a feeling of support and safety around our children may help them to be resilient and feel more able to manage what is unquestionably a scary time for us all.

Rachel E. Buehner, Ph.D., M.Ed. H.S.P., is president of the Kentucky Psychological Association.