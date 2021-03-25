My home was destroyed in Eastern KY floods. That’s when I found out I’m not alone.

Linda Morris and her husband lost their home and most of their belongings to flood waters in Breathitt County in early March.

A a few weeks ago, I went to bed as I always do, planning to work the following morning. Little did I know, God had another plan. God woke me at 3 a.m. “WATER!” I screamed frantically. I called my daughter who lives next door with her husband and my precious grand babies (18 months, 9 and 11 years old) and my sister in-law, with news of the water. I told my son we’d have to move quick. As the water surrounded my home, a change of clothes and our pet was all I made it out with.

My husband and I sat in our vehicle helpless, watching in slow motion as our Breathitt County home — what we worked for our whole lives — was destroyed before our eyes, unable to prevent or stop it. We held each other and wept. What are we going to do ... no flood insurance and on top of that, we recently borrowed money and completed some renovations and still owed money on that loan. I was so happy and excited by my pretty new kitchen. I couldn’t understand WHY! My heart was heavy and hurt so much, I couldn’t breathe...there’s no hope. My heart was so broken, as if someone had died. I felt so alone. We were forced from our homes. It was a scary situation. Then you think about what’s inside, what you should have tried to get out (my sons allergy medicine, wedding rings, home title/deeds, photos).

My community has been so good. The love people have shown is unreal.... prayers, hugs, food, cleaning supplies, a helping hand, to name a few. People were calling, messaging, texting asking, “What can we do?” People really do care. We had a special visit from my good friend Ernestine (Ernie) Weems and Ronnie Howard. Ernie and I had worked years together in the past — at one point she was my boss — and we were also softball teammates. We’d been messaging off and on. I told her a little bit of my situation and asked that she pray for my family.

Ernie shared my story with her friend Glen Combs, the CEO for System Design Group. Over the course of a few days they were constantly sharing information about my family and our tragedy.

In no time, he reached out to family and friends, asking if people who had been blessed with life’s blessing could donate to this family. He challenged his family and friends to help him raise $5,000, which he planned to match an additional $5,000. Within a matter of minutes’ people were donating $100, $200, $500 and $1,000 dollars. His family and friends met his challenge and together they gave over $25,000, which was split among our two families. WOW!!!!!!!! These people gave from the goodness of their heart knowing they would receive nothing in return. They didn’t even know me and my family.

God is real. Ernie Weems and Ronnie Howard came to visit with us. As we gathered around, she shared a story how God had used her and Ronnie to share a story with Glen Combs and his wife Jamie and their 75 friends and family, who then helped the Morris family. Our eyes filled with tears. You could hear the sobbing among us. It was very much unexpected. How can we ever repay? God knows what we’ve been through. The hurt, the stress, the anguish... we are overjoyed. How is this possible? People who don’t even know us gave and cared. This stood out.

Glen, his wife Jamie Combs, Ernie Weems and Ronnie Howard and all the other 75 or more people who donated —I hope you know how much this means to me and my family. You pulled through for us and made our lives easier. You took us from devastation to hope. We can breathe a little easier. Your generosity will never be forgotten or go unnoticed. I pray that I, myself can give others hope as you have given me. I will forever be in debt to your kindness.

God opened my eyes through you. My bump in the road, maybe a big one, but it is a bump. We made it out, we are alive —Coursey, Tyler, Sarah, Brandon, Amanda, Jayden, Blake, Jax and I. Material things can be replaced but not my family. Thank you! I am not alone — you had our back and we didn’t even know.

Linda Morris is the assistant director of a nonprofit mental health agency in Eastern Kentucky. She lives in Jackson.