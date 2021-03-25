Thanks to legislators, Kentucky made bold move to honor Indigenous people, history

Angela Arnett Garner

There is a story here in this sacred land; in the vast sea of pristine meadows, in the splash of geese on sun-dappled lakes and winding rivers, in the quiet sanctity of forests, at the foothills of the Appalachians with its forgotten trails and fog-blanketed peaks. It speaks to us from across the ages of a time spanning 12,000 years or more, of this sacred home of Indigenous peoples. Kentucky is a saga of rich history. Yet it is the story of Native Americans who live here still, and the Indigenous history and culture so treasured and celebrated by a commonwealth. And as of March 12, there has been written another bold chapter in the history of Kentucky.

The Kentucky Legislature has adopted resolutions giving statewide recognition to Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time in our state’s history. Kentucky is only the fifth state in the U.S. to do so. State Sen. Rick Girdler, R-Somerset and state Rep. David Meade, R-Stanford, agreed to draft these resolutions. I had approached them with proposals because they had always been supportive of Native American cultural events that I hosted in Stanford. Their leadership in passing these historic resolutions is remarkable.

Indigenous Peoples Day is a celebration that attempts to balance the discussion of both European exploration and colonization with recognition of Native American history and culture. It was first adopted by the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. However, the first proclamation in the U.S. was signed in Berkeley, California in 1992. Since then, more than 100 cities nationwide have followed. At least 16 states, including Kentucky have passed annual statewide proclamations. Five states, including Kentucky, have adopted resolutions in their state legislatures.

The movement in Kentucky began on a crisp evening in the late summer of 2017 in the charming town of Stanford. Its original Main Street was part of the old Wilderness Road, its Georgian facades reminiscent of Edward Hopper’s “Sunday Morning.” But further up the hill was an old train depot utilized for City Council proceedings. And now on that September evening, it was filled with townspeople, officials, and Indigenous people who had assembled to observe the solemn passage of the first Indigenous Peoples Day proclamation in Kentucky history.

The first celebration was hosted at the stately Beaux Arts styled historic courthouse in Stanford, a perfect symbol of justice and equity in this consequential moment. The event which featured Indigenous performers and speakers, was attended by people from several states and was covered in the national news by such publications as U.S. News and World Report and the Washington Times.

By the end of 2019, 24 Indigenous Peoples Day proclamations had been passed in Kentucky, more than any other state since the movement began in 1992. In 2018 I was invited to speak before the Kentucky League of Cities to urge them to pass a proclamation. I spoke to dozens of mayors of this organization that represents 380 Kentucky cities. When the final vote was taken, it was unanimous, testament to how far the movement had come.

Indigenous Peoples Day is a new and unfolding chapter in our state’s history. It is here on this soil, this sacred land of mountains and meadows, that we join with Indigenous peoples to tell the complete story of history. May that be a part of our enduring legacy.

Angela Arnett Garner is a social justice activist who organized the first Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony in Kentucky history.