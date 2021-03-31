If you’re one of the ‘luckiest among us,’ consider using stimulus money to help others

Scott Fitzpatrick

Over the last few weeks, millions of Americans have received direct cash payments through the American Rescue Act. For those who continue to experience the severe financial stress of this pandemic, these stimulus payments are welcome assistance in a time of unprecedented need.

But what about the luckiest among us?

Those who have not been furloughed or unemployed.

Who have not seen their businesses struggle to remain open.

Who have not contracted the virus or provided care for family members.

Those who are comfortably retired, still employed, or still healthy.

I urge you to consider reinvesting that money, or a portion of it, into local charitable causes and the communities we cherish. Here are some ways Blue Grass Community Foundation can help:

We work closely with many local nonprofit organizations who have suffered through the pandemic, and can help you discover places where your passion intersects with their missions.

By giving to the Coronavirus Response Fund, the Lexington Black Prosperity Initiative, or the Appalachia Rises Relief Fund, you can be part of widespread, collaborative responses to challenges across the Bluegrass and Appalachian Kentucky.

We believe in the power of permanent endowments to address urgent needs and transformative opportunities in our local communities. If your heart is in Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison, Madison, Magoffin, Morgan, Rowan or Woodford County, we should talk.

Let’s face it: to call the past 12 months “challenging” would be an understatement. Daily, we hear stories of lives lost too soon, devastating levels of unemployment, family businesses shuttered, and health care facilities stressed beyond their capacities. But there have also been inspiring examples of compassion and empathy. This one was my favorite:

The Coronavirus Response Fund was established last March by Blue Grass Community Foundation and United Way of the Bluegrass, and we saw an immediate outpouring of support from individuals and businesses in our community. About a month later the first round of stimulus payments from the CARES Act were distributed. I noticed a gift of $2,400 – the exact amount sent to couples with combined income under $150,000 – came in from a couple in Woodford County.

When I called to thank them, I quickly learned my assumption about their gift was correct: they had just received their stimulus payment and wanted to contribute the entire amount to help others whose needs were much greater than their own. I know many other donors made similar decisions, contributing to the most generous year in Blue Grass Community Foundation history with more than $17 million in grants distributed.

If you need your stimulus check to make ends meet, we urge you to use the entire amount for its intended purpose. But for the fortunate ones among us, think of this as an opportunity to invest together to build a stronger, more resilient community.

Scott Fitzpatrick serves as Vice President/Advancement at Blue Grass Community Foundation (BGCF). You may reach Scott at sfitzpatrick@bgcf.org or 859-225-3343.