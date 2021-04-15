A.J. Manchin’s little boy will have to decide if Elkhorn City bridge gets fixed

The Russell Fork between Elkhorn City and the Breaks, the most beautiful stretch of river on earth, Larry Webster says. LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER

From Elkhorn City to the Breaks, the Russell Fork is simply the most beautiful stretch of river on earth. That beauty, as writer Alan S. Paton would have put it, is beyond the telling of it. In Elkhorn City, above and across that roaring stream is an old iron bridge, lit at night by the glow of old yellow street lighting and high enough off the river that the Canadian geese fly under it to land like para-sailers in the middle of a football field, sort of scooting their feet along the river.

That bridge is infrastructure of an earlier time when the main highway went there but which by and by got so old that they would stop the school buses and let the children out to walk across the bridge and then the bus would go across and pick up the kids and take them on. That got a new concrete bridge installed, named after the president of a labor union local. They don’t name them that way anymore.

It now appears that the pandemic willingness to disagree will keep bridges from getting fixed until children are walking across Brent Spence bridge to see the streaking Reds. The problem with that bridge falling in is that there might be Kentuckians on it.

That bridge will be fixed if Joe Manchin wants it to happen. When we first moved to Pikeville we only got West Virginia television and were familiar with a near toon character who wore a big black coat, was short and looked and acted like Professor Irwin Corey, the world’s foremost authority. His name was A.J. Manchin and he became Secretary of State in West Virginia before coal took over. Well, you guessed where I’m headed. The second most powerful man in the United States is A.J. Manchin’s little boy, after whom hundreds of bridges across America will be named. Well, they had sense enough to leave the old bridge up in Elkhorn City but, alas, it has been overtaken on the East side by kudzu.

Realizing that old iron bridge kudzu is a threat to national security, the Biden Administration has included in its massive infrastructure bill funds to clear the kudzu off the old bridge, after techniques are developed to do so. The side benefit of figuring out how to stop kudzu would be enormous, because it is exactly like racism. It is deep rooted, can only be fought when you can see it after it springs up, and spreads itself.

This program calls for a Kudzu Korps to provide jobs for hundreds. We don’t know exactly what they will do, and it may be such low level work that we have to let immigrants in to do it.

Larry Webster is a Pikeville attorney.