LexGiveBack with compassion this week: Show fellow Lexingtonians how kind we can be.

Kory Wilcoxson

The word “compassion” literally means “to suffer with.” To have compassion for someone is to enter into their suffering for the purpose of alleviating their pain and bringing about transformation through the sharing of each other’s burdens. We suffer with others to help them no longer suffer alone.

In October 2017, Lexington was designated a Compassionate City, part of the larger international Charter for Compassion movement. Becoming a compassionate city is not about hanging a plaque on a wall or signing a document at a press conference. It’s about living out the essence of the word “compassion.” If we truly want to be a compassionate city, we must leave our offices and our places of worship and the safety of our homes and suffer with those in our communities who don’t enjoy the privileges and luxuries that we too often take for granted.

I love living in Lexington and believe it’s the closest thing to heaven on earth, but I also recognize that the violence and hatred that has plagued other cities can happen anywhere. Even here. And there’s nothing our city leaders can do about it, because you can’t legislate against hate. These disturbing acts of violence and prejudice don’t get stopped by a show of power; they get stopped by show of compassion. As Dr. King said, “Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” That’s up to each and every one of us.

I’m honored to be part of Compassionate Lexington, a non-profit started in 2017 with the goal of raising the level of compassion in Lexington. Our fourth annual #LexGiveBack week is April 19-25. During this week, we’re encouraging every person in Lexington to do an act of compassion for their fellow citizens. We’re asking everyone to go to www.lexgiveback.org to register and learn more about the opportunities to put your compassion into action during that week and beyond.

What can you do during #LexGiveBack week? Whatever will help someone else! Mow someone’s lawn. Make a meal for a sick neighbor. Write a card to coworker going through a difficult time. Give blood. Pay for someone’s coffee. Sit with someone who’s eating lunch alone. Volunteer at a soup kitchen. Make cookies for a local fire station. Take flowers to the nurses in a hospital. Whatever you do, it WILL make a difference! Each day of the week will have a different theme to help spark your imagination on how you can live out your compassion.

I heard a story about a doctor who was visiting Africa. While at an AIDS treatment facility, she was so overwhelmed by the suffering around her that she ran out of the tent, shook her fist to the sky, and said, “God, why don’t you do something about this?” And then she heard God ask her the same question. There are those among us who suffer, and if we don’t do something, that suffering will only lead to more death, more desperation, more violence. I encourage you to say with me, “That’s not going to happen here.” Please join me participating in #LexGiveBack Week. Your act of compassion may not change the world. But it may change one person’s world. And that’s a great place to start.

Kory Wilcoxson is the executive director of Compassionate Lexington and senior pastor of Crestwood Christian Church in Lexington.