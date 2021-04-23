Our Voices: Fayette’s COVID Chromebook shortage showed which children are truly valued.

Chantal Hughes poses for a portrait at Thoroughbred Park in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, April 18, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

Rarely do we get a glimpse of what occurs during the average school day, but in 2020 that changed for many households.

Because of the COVID-19 closures, parents of all walks of life were able to view the average school day on computers from home. From math to history we were able to tune in. Parents of kindergartners became Chromebook connoisseurs. Well, at least those that who were lucky enough to secure a Chromebook.

COVID forced our family to prepare for uncertainty. Without notice the virus destroyed plans, opportunities, and altered our way of living. COVID came into our lives and stole precious moments. Moments that we so desperately longed for as parents, like graduations, and proms, and in my case the first day of kindergarten.

With every milestone in my son’s life, there’s a sense of accomplishment. I eagerly anticipated his first steps, removing his training wheels, becoming the tooth fairy, and finally, his transition from daycare to elementary school. The moment I’d envisioned,for five years, was taken from me without a single notice.

As our car neared the drive thru orientation entrance, my dreams of a traditional in person school year disappeared. Masked teachers and staff greeted students through lowered car windows . The face masks concealed the teacher’s noses and lips but that didn’t stop them from using their eyes to show emotion, their vigorously waving hands to express excitement, and their voices to spread cheer.

They were committed to making the best out of a bad situation. And for a second I could see the light at the end of the tunnel. That light quickly faded, after opening the school-provided starting kit. Pencils, papers, packets, clay, markers, every item accounted for. The kit contained everything. All but the item needed the most: the Chromebook. Frantically , I sent out emails: School was starting in a few days and we didn’t own a computer. The staff responded with there was some sort of mix up and they were out of Chromebooks.

I then began asking questions to find a resolution. “ Can you borrow a laptop from another school?” I pleaded. “I’m sorry the district is out of Chromebooks and there are *** students without Chromebooks,” an official said. I was at a loss for words. To ease the situation, the individual assured me that my child would not be disciplined for not attending class until additional Chromebooks arrived. I’m sure this individual’s intentions were good, but I wanted my son to be a part of every moment and her solution to wait was unacceptable. As I was preparing to break into my piggy bank. I got an email from the school — someone returned their Chromebook, and if we were interested we could retrieve the laptop from the front office.

A ridiculous number of children were without Chromebooks at the beginning of the school year and there was not enough public outrage about it. The poor children suffer silently and the rich children go on to flourish, and not a single eye is batted. This isn’t a race issue it’s an integrity issue. Every child deserves the proper devices to succeed. Regardless of where they live, whom they live with, or why they live somewhere. As adults, we must change the narrative. In doing so we have the power to bring about true equality. If we were to act as if every child were our own and stop turning an eye when we should be speaking up, change would be inevitable. Change starts with one person. Are you that person?

Chantal Hughes is a mother, a creative. and an artist in Lexington.