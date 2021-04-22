Chauvin conviction was a good start, but shows how far we must go to achieve justice

Bryson Berry

Tuesday was a good day for America; we rejoice knowing that we can breathe a little better, justice has been served for once. Sadly, we live in a country that justifies killing Black people far too often. Trayvon Martin did not receive justice, Breonna Taylor did not receive justice, Eric Garner did not receive justice, Tamir Rice did not receive justice, and the list goes on.

The reason these people did not receive justice is because their killers had on a uniform and their killers are covered with immunity because of a badge. Time and time again our justice system has justified killing Black people and we have people around us who also find these murders justifiable. Justifying the death of Black people is a result of systemic racism — the plague that has spread throughout our communities, causing blacks to become dehumanized and killed at alarming rates.

The good news within all of the tragedy we have faced is, we can create a paradigm shift. This shift starts now, we will build off of this case by setting the precedent of holding law enforcement accountable. I worry that the discrepancies and distrust between law enforcement and the general public will only grow as a result of Derek Chauvin’s conviction, because now police officers feel betrayed by a system that is supposed to protect them and allow them to starkly impose their authority with little to no punishment. So, I do feel that law enforcement will only become worse, but I say this because we have to understand that we don’t just want justice, we don’t want a conviction; we want to live, we want freedom.

The way we achieve that is to not only lean on law enforcement to pick out the “bad apples” — we have to push for police reform and criminal justice reform. The way we get the reforms we need is by voting in mass amounts and using our voices in hopes for better days. We can not bring any of these precious lives back, but we can work to ensure that fewer lives are lost due to a system that devalues us.

Americans should be proud of how far we have come and still be cognizant about how much further we have to go. Stagnation is our worst enemy and hope is our greatest tool.

Bryson Berry is a senior at Frederick Douglass High School and will be attending Dartmouth College in the fall to major in Government and Economics.