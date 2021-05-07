From farming to medical use to criminal justice, legal cannabis is gamechanger for Ky

Legalizing cannabis in Kentucky could be a gamechanger for its economy and people, several Democratic representatives say. St. Louis Public Radio

For far too long, the United States’ view of cannabis was anything but positive, with Gallup finding just 12 percent favoring legalization in 1969, the first year the polling firm asked that question. Back then, few saw the potential that so many see now.

Today, 36 states have legalized cannabis in some form, with about half permitting full adult sales. Well over a third of our country lives in those 18 states that have removed most barriers to purchasing and possessing cannabis, while Gallup now shows nearly 70 percent of people in the United States would be just fine if that was the policy nationwide.

Surveys here in the commonwealth reveal similar results. According to the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, 90 percent would like to see cannabis be prescribed for medical purposes, while nearly 60 percent back full legalization.

Unfortunately, despite this widespread support and the tireless effort of advocates, the General Assembly let another legislative session end this spring without any action. Last year, the state House voted for medical cannabis sales, but the state Senate refused to even bring that bill up for a committee vote.

We cannot let 2022 end with the same result, because it is well past time for Kentucky to take full advantage of all that legalization offers.

It would give our farmers a major new crop that could easily rival what they saw from tobacco during its best days. It would provide relief to those suffering from PTSD, cancer, chronic pain and other illnesses where cannabis has been shown to have a profound and positive impact.

Legalization would also boost our economy and create a new and sizable source of revenue for the state and our local governments. In 2020, the first year Illinois had legalized sales, tax revenues topped $175 million. For Kentucky, a comparable amount would be more than $50 million.

Millions of dollars more would be saved by ending a failed “war” that has needlessly harmed so many of our neighbors, especially those who are people of color or are living in poverty. They and their families have borne – and continue to bear – the pain of battles that should never have been fought.

Black Kentuckians are nearly 10 times more likely than those who are white to be arrested for marijuana possession, even though usage rates are largely the same. Only Montana has a higher percentage.

According to the state’s Department of Corrections, more than 460 people are in jail for marijuana-related offenses, and more than 4,500 others are under state supervision for similar charges.

Earlier this year, we filed legislation that would add the commonwealth to the list of states legalizing cannabis sales, and will be sponsoring a similar bill next year. These proposals would set up a regulatory framework from seed to sale that would have us avoid other states’ failures while replicating their successes.

We believe those most harmed by the criminalization of cannabis and denied its medical benefits should be among those who are helped most by legalization. In addition, cannabis can become a major tool to reduce an opioid epidemic that has only worsened during the pandemic.

Legal sales would understandably mean possession of small amounts of cannabis would no longer be criminalized, which is the policy that the Jefferson County Attorney’s office has thankfully followed since 2019 without issue.

The future for cannabis may be the brightest it has ever been, but it’s going to take a lot more work to move Kentucky out of the shadows. We join the many advocacy groups and the majority of Kentuckians who strongly support the decriminalization and legalization of cannabis in our Commonwealth.

If we want to make this dream of legalization a reality here in the commonwealth, this is how it will have to be done – one phone call, one email, one conversation at a time.

Rep. Nima Kulkarni, Rep. Attica Scott and Rep. Lisa Willner are Democrats in the General Assembly representing districts in Jefferson County.