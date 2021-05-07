As Kentucky’s economy surges ahead, we are reopening our state surely but safely

This week the string of positive economic news continued in the commonwealth. Kentucky’s sales tax receipts from April hit $486.5 million and our vehicle usage tax receipts hit over $64 million. These are the highest ever reported in the history of the commonwealth and they are generated solely from economic activity.

Fitch Ratings – one of the nation’s Big 3 credit rating agencies – also boosted its view of Kentucky’s financial outlook because of our “solid economic recovery” and fiscal management, which included delivering two balanced budgets and building the state’s largest-ever rainy day fund balance in a pandemic.

That’s why we’re picking up economic momentum without putting our people at risk. We are lifting more restrictions each month as we get more folks vaccinated, open our schools and protect our neighbors from this virus that has already killed more than 6,500 Kentuckians.

Even during the pandemic, we announced 270 economic development projects that will create more than 8,000 new jobs. The average pay for those jobs is one of the highest in years. We supported our rural communities with more than $124 million in investment, for 160 projects that are helping to diversify regional economies.

We are also preparing to create more than 14,500 new jobs through a bipartisan agreement between my administration and lawmakers this year. Nearly $1.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to boost the state’s economy by expanding broadband, delivering clean drinking water and building new schools.

From the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve promised Kentuckians I would put politics aside and always strive to do the right thing for our people – whether it was popular or not.

Here’s the truth: in managing the pandemic we have fewer deaths per capita than just about every state in our country. Our cases are lower in many ways than just about every state in the country. We are leading nearly every one of our neighboring states in getting people vaccinated. We just held the largest sporting event since the pandemic started. And ever since vaccinations reached a high enough level, we have been beginning to safely ease restrictions.

On March 1, after about 700,000 Kentuckians had been vaccinated, we increased capacity to 60% in most sectors. Two weeks later, we announced child care facilities could return to traditional classroom group sizes.

The first week of April, all Kentuckians 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and we continue to ease more restrictions.

When more than 1.6 million Kentuckians had been vaccinated, we shortened and simplified the Healthy at Work minimum requirements list. When more than 1.7 million Kentuckians had been vaccinated, we lifted the statewide mask mandate for outdoor events or venues with 1,000 people or fewer.

And Thursday, after more than 1.8 million Kentuckians had rolled up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine, I announced that starting May 28, all events – indoor and outdoor – with under 1,000 people, as well as businesses that cater to fewer than 1,000 people, can open to 75% capacity.

This includes retail, hair salons, bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms. It includes wedding and memorial service venues, as well as other event spaces like concert halls.

In addition, starting on May 28, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 60% capacity.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by July. I’m hoping and expecting we will be fully done with all capacity restrictions by that time.

We have come so far but we do have to finish our work and protect the people around us, especially our kids, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine if they’re under 16.

We’re going to win. We’re going to get back to our lives. We’re going to process the grief we’ve been through. But then buckle up, because our economy is ready to soar.

Andy Beshear is the governor of Kentucky.