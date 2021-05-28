Success in e-commerce means feds need to upgrade rules on the trucking industry

State Rep. Ken Upchurch, R-Monticello, during a House committee meeting at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

Congress is grappling with how to best implement smart infrastructure policy to rebuild our roadways and revitalize the economy to quickly recover from the coronavirus pandemic, while also implementing President Biden’s sustainability initiatives. As our federal lawmakers focus on infrastructure, they need to consider the changes that have happened to our economy over the past year and recognize that the decades-old regulations on the trucking industry are no longer effective.

The coronavirus pandemic fueled a remarkable uptick in online revenue, but the success of e-commerce operations is heavily dependent on the success of the transportation and trucking industry. E-commerce skyrocketed last year with a 44% increase from 2019, where consumers spent $861.12 billion at online retailers in the United States. One easy solution that Congress can enact to increase shipping capacity, reduce pollution, and decrease congestion on the road is to modernize truck regulations and make cargo shipping trucks called Twin 33s legal on the federal highway network across all 50 states.

A Twin 33 is a freight truck with two thirty-three foot trailers safely linked together - just five feet longer than current federal law allows. Twin-33s are already legal and operate in twenty states. But since Twin 33s are not legal on the federal level, the freight trucks cannot cross state lines, which reduces efficiency and logistics flexibility. This type of truck also isn’t breaking the mold, as there are already three freight truck configurations longer than the Twin 33 that currently operate on U.S. highways.

The shipping industry is already making strides to become more sustainable and eco-friendly. Allowing Twin 33s to operate nationally will help their initiatives by reducing the number of trucks on the road and decreasing harmful emissions. It’s estimated by Americans for Modern Transportation that the use of Twin 33s will result in 274 million fewer gallons of fuel used and a reduction in CO2 Emissions of 3.12 million tons each year. This type of freight truck will also reduce congestion on the road because fewer Twin 33s are required to transport the same quantity of packages. Additionally, Twin 33s, if approved to operate by Congress, would be limited to the highway network and would not drive on local roads.

A common misconception surrounding this issue is that allowing for Twin 33s would increase the truck’s weight limit. But increasing the size of a vehicle does not mean it’s allowed to carry more tonnage because shipping companies still have to abide by the current 80,000 lb weight limit. E-commerce packages are unique in that they vary in shape, size, and type of packaging but always are on the lighter side, therefore more space is needed for delivery. Current twin 28-foot trailers carrying E-commerce are filled with cargo well before they get close to the 80,000 lb weight limit.

Allowing for Twin 33s to operate federally is a common-sense solution, and it’s one that also comes at zero expense to the taxpayer and no impact to on-road safety. Cargo shippers provide their customers with fast and reliable delivery, and without their service, online retailers’ customer service declines. Unfortunately, outdated federal regulations are holding back the shipping industry’s ability to become more competitive and sustainable, especially in an environment when more and more goods are being ordered online, shipped, and delivered within the United States.

Rep. Ken Upchurch is a Republican representing the 52nd District who is chairman of the House Transportation Committee.