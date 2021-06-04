Created out of one pandemic, Ashland Terrace has survived another with gratitude

In 1923, the Old Ladies Home, a home for women of limited means, was located on High Street. What became Ashland Terrace was later created at 475 South Ashland Avenue in 1960. Ashland Terrace

Although we’ve been living in the reality of the pandemic for over a year now, there are still days in which I ask myself, “Are we really living like this: wearing masks, distancing ourselves from one another ... questioning our every move?” Being a senior living community during the pandemic has not been easy. However given our history, we knew that with a lot of love, support and hard work we could survive.

Created in 1849 as the Home of the Friendless, Ashland Terrace initially opened as a home for those left destitute from cholera outbreaks in Lexington. At that time, the home was located on Short Street and served men, women and children. Over the years our residency changed and by the early 1900s it was just women who remained. In 1923, we had moved to two large houses on High Street, and incorporated as The Old Ladies Home, a home for women of limited means. In an effort to create a more suitable home for ladies as they aged, we built our current home located at 475 South Ashland Avenue in 1960. As one can imagine, The Old Ladies Home name was not well liked by the residents so in 1973 the residents at that time decided to change the name to Ashland Terrace. After expanding in 2000, our community is now able to provide a secure home and services to thirty-five ladies.

As any organization with a lengthy history could attest to, we have been dealt our fair share of challenges over the years. However, none can measure up to what we have faced over the last year. Being an independent living community and not falling under the umbrella of long-term care or assisted living created several hurdles we had to overcome to protect our residents and staff during these unprecedented times. We were faced with all of the same challenges other senior living communities had: No visitors, quarantining residents and delivering meals to resident rooms to just name a few. It seemed as though we would just be getting used to one procedural change, and have to turn around and make quick adjustments based on the guidance provided by the CDC and Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

But when it came time for the long-awaited vaccine to be distributed to senior living communities, our independent living status excluded us from receiving the vaccine on-site. After many, many conversations with local, state and federal agencies and officials, it became apparent that on-site vaccinations at Ashland Terrace weren’t going to happen. I remember sitting in my living room one Saturday afternoon reading about the opening of the UK Kroger Field clinic, when all of the sudden it hit me; the goal was to get everyone vaccinated, but the avenue in which we reached that goal would have to change.

That afternoon, we quickly switched gears from advocating for on-site vaccinations to scheduling individual appointments for our residents elsewhere. This was not an easy task and one that did not come about without a great deal of help from many wonderful individuals. Within two weeks, all but one of our residents and half of our employees had received their first dose at UK Kroger Field or the Health Department clinic held at Consolidated Baptist Church. It was a time of celebration indeed! We are so thankful for all who provided us guidance and assistance with this process. A special thanks to the Lexington Health Department and Kristy Stambaugh, the Director of Aging and Disability Services for Lexington.

I am proud to say that with the help of many people, the patience and flexibility of our residents and families, and the hard work and dedication of our staff, we have made it through the last year without a COVID outbreak. We are so very grateful for all of the wonderful people who have played a part in ensuring our residents and staff stay safe. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Although we are not out of the woods yet, the thought has recently crossed my mind: Created out of one pandemic almost 175 years ago, with the love and support of many, Ashland Terrace has now survived another.

Kelly R. Weber is the executive Director of Ashland Terrace. For more information about Ashland Terrace, please call (859) 266-2581 or visit www.ashlandterrace.org.