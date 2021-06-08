Greenville’s loss is Lexington’s gain: Dr. Liggins is a ‘remarkable leader.’

Congratulations to the Fayette County Public Schools, we are thankful and pleased you have landed a remarkable leader. We in Greenville Texas, are proud of his stay here and were fortunate to spend the last four years seeing progress in raising the bar for the economically disadvantaged, which included offering eligible high school graduates a paid college opportunity to the local four-year institution. Dr. Liggins is a seasoned professional and it shows in the manner in which he listens, teaches, and implements change.

Most importantly, he listens. I can relate a tremendous story of a teacher early on when Dr. Liggins arrived in Greenville. This teacher was concerned she had a bumpy year arriving as a new teacher and wasn’t sure if she had the district’s confidence to continue in her role for next academic year. At the last days of school, Dr. Liggins made a special trip to that school to alleviate that teacher’s concern. He listened and eased her concerns. He invests behind the scenes because he also knows the best of learning opportunities happens on the front line scenes with the everyday teacher-student relationship.

Greenville Independent School District has been privileged these four years to have Dr. Liggins’ leadership, from his serving the disadvantaged youth in our schools to expertly navigating the sudden pandemic. But this superintendent knows first how to listen and then act for the benefit of all students. Once a generation you land a leader with the skills and acumen to reach those touchstones in education that lift all children for opportunity and prepare them success. Dr. Liggins is just that superintendent. From re-establishing dual language in the schools and promoting new a STEM program here in Greenville, Dr. Liggins made sure to could include everyone in the decisions. He finds a budget and then finds a way. His quick decision to pivot funding during the pandemic, to the delivery of school lunches for drive-up and making WIFI hotspots available to students in need, demonstrated his inclusive approach to education. He never wavered, and his support for the community was evident in his live events streamed on the local news. The heartbeat of the community rests safely with this superintendent.

As you will soon know, Dr. Liggins is proactive and seeks progress where it’s possible, he is a solution seeker and tactical implementer. He makes all aspects of education shine and he promotes from within so that all have equal footing. We will always remember the billboards along the interstate praising the Greenville district and promoting the students. He has the best interest of overall education being tailored to the overall needs of the students in your district. He resolutely moved Greenville’s school district from one of financial distress to the top tier in academics for a district of its size.

Neighbors in Kentucky take care of your new superintendent and, most of all, be sure to grant him the grace and latitude to implement change for each and every Fayette public school student. Dr. Liggins is a superintendent who cares for all and enjoys sharing the teaching experiences with all who will listen. Where there is a great vision there is incredible opportunity. Your gem is just beginning to shine brightly.

Loren T. Saxton, MSHEd is a Technology Board member of the Greenville Independent School District in Greenville, Texas.