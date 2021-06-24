As COVID aid flows to Ky schools, public must engage to make sure it’s well spent

Wendi Keene

The Prichard Committee recently hosted a gathering in Lexington to discuss American Rescue Plan dollars for education. We were excited to roll up our sleeves and have solutions-focused conversations about how to use what we have learned through the pandemic to not only recover, but to build a new foundation for education — one that is stronger, more resilient, and seeks to repair the challenges and inequities laid bare amidst COVID.

For far too many years, our most vulnerable kids have been left behind academically. Data shows that many students do not have access to high-quality programs designed to ensure they have the skills they need to succeed in college and the workforce. The state’s hard-won gains in education improvement from the 1990s are now showing serious signs of decline. To make matters worse, in the last two school years the new online and hybrid structures of school led to academic setbacks for our students.

Fortunately, the American Rescue Plan is an unprecedented opportunity to bring about education recovery and build a new foundation for education success. A windfall of federal funding — $123 billion — has been allocated to districts across the country, of which Kentucky will receive $2.1 billion to be distributed to our 171 districts and the department of education. Fayette County Public Schools will receive more than $101 million over the next three years, and we want to ensure this funding is well spent.

These funds have been dispersed based on the percentage of low-income students enrolled in each district. Now is the time for families and community members to come to the table and let our voices be heard about student needs. Meaningful stakeholder input is a funding requirement as districts plan how to spend this funding.

The American Rescue Plan requires that districts create education recovery plans that include funding for tools to measure learning loss among students, and after-school and summer enrichment programs. They must also create education interventions that address learning loss and the social, and mental health needs of students. All interventions must equitably address the unique needs of students living in poverty, experiencing homelessness, learning English, or living with a disability. The Fayette County Board of Education must submit their plan to the Kentucky Department of Education by July 31.

The Prichard Committee has resources for community members who would like to learn more about the impact of the American Recovery Plan on our schools and is encouraging stakeholders to contact board of education members to share needs and ideas related to the usage of these funds. These local plans must be created with urgency because our schools simply cannot return to “normal.” They must embark upon the exceptional and equitable opportunities that our students will need to achieve the big bold future they deserve.

Wendi Keene is a member of the Prichard Committee’s Groundswell Initiative. Christian Motley is a member of the Prichard Committee Board of Directors.