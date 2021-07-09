‘America is back,’ thanks to determination and hard work from Biden and Beshear

A crowd gathered on the top floor of a parking structure on Broadway near High street to watch the downtown fireworks presented by Thorntons on July 4, 2014 in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Mark Mahan 2014 file photo

As I spent time with my family on the July 4th weekend celebrating our great country, I couldn’t help but reflect on the challenges of the last year and how grateful I am for the freedoms we enjoy as Americans.

The freedom to send our children to school, the freedom to worship how and when we want, and the freedom to love whomever we want without discrimination. And this year, once again, thanks to the Biden-Harris administration, the freedom to gather with our friends and family to celebrate.

Because of the determination and strength of President Biden, Governor Beshear, and Democrats, millions of us have been vaccinated. Just a year ago, our country was faced with what seemed an almost insurmountable obstacle, but today the pandemic is under control and America is coming back, together.

This year, as we begin to celebrate our freedom from this virus, we emerge with a new sense of purpose. We will continue to fight for justice, equality, and opportunity for all, and will continue to do our part to end this pandemic.

Democrats have passed the American Rescue Plan which is giving relief to so many in need. President Biden has restored forthright and honest leadership. Governor Beshear has created thousands of new jobs throughout the commonwealth and brought our economy back. All of this should have been done in a bipartisan manner, but much of this work to rebuild our lives has been done with next to no help from the GOP. In fact Kentucky’s seven GOP Congressional & Senate representatives have continuously voted against help for small businesses, schools, and families hit hardest by COVID. At home, Frankfort Republicans have fought Governor Beshear, fought science, and fought relief for Kentuckians when they needed their Commonwealth to stand by them the most.

The progress made has been the result of Democrats delivering for the people. And while Republicans play politics and games with the very lives of our loved ones, Democrats are just getting started putting America and Kentucky back on track.

President Biden, Governor Beshear, and Democrats know that Americans, and Kentuckians, are resilient people who will always work towards a more perfect union, and to be a shining example to the world.

This year, as we come together again at home, at school, at work we can confidently say America is back.

Colmon Elridge is chairman of the Kentucky Democratic Party.