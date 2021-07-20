FOP chief: Lexington police do a good job, despite anti-police rhetoric, hate speech.

Lexington police investigate the scene of a shooting near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Chestnut Street in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, May 27, 2021. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The membership, especially the working members of Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge 4, have endured 16 months of anti-police rhetoric, hate speech and lies. The FOP realizes this has become a national trend. We chose not to voice opposition against this activity and instead chose to do our jobs just as professionally as we did before this national movement. However, no matter what we do or how we do it, in the eyes of a few, we are wrong. We endured verbal attacks on our credibility and character, all the while hoping that city leaders would eventually support and defend us for our efforts.

The members of Lodge 4 worked faithfully throughout the marches and demonstrations to maintain safety in our community. Patrol officers worked every day throughout the pandemic, continuously providing services as expected. We did not lie down. We did not get to work from home. We did not get to be with our children who were forced by the pandemic to be educated at home. Every day we put ourselves and our families in danger of contracting a virus that most other people could hide from. This is the behavior of a good police department and a good group of employees and yet, we are constantly publicly berated for issues that are not a reality in this city. We are continually compared to other police departments and other cities that are not run with the professionalism of Lexington Police Department. Additionally, individuals and groups continue to lie about us. We, the FOP, have not been contacted by ANYONE except media to ask for our opinions, input or cooperation in working toward a common goal.

This FOP lodge equally represents all of its members and serves the citizens of Fayette County regardless of race, religion, age, ethnicity or sexual orientation. This lodge and this police department are not racist and we do not and will not support any officer that displays hatred or discrimination against any member of our community. No one hates a bad cop more than good cops! Our City, our FOP Lodge, has good cops!

FOP Lodge 4 recently filed suit against the city for violating our Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). This suit is based on a contractual violation. However, some choose to use this action against us; by mostly insinuating racism is involved. This is absolutely false. The FOP’s only goal is to have the city abide by our CBA.

Several times, I have very strongly encouraged the people of our city and the leaders of our city to examine the facts and put their feelings and opinions aside. The majority of Lexington supports our police department and public safety as a whole. This majority has been silent. I understand that silent majority does not want to be labeled for speaking out in support of the police. The silent majority don’t want to come to city hall to speak because they don’t want to deal with the actions and statements from others. The problem with the silent majority is that they are silent. The time is now for the silent majority of this city to speak up. Contact the Mayor, contact your council member, contact the media and come to Council Meetings for public comment. Let everyone know public safety should be a priority.

By FBI standards, our city should have over 900 police officers. However, our current authorized strength is 639. Of those 639 positions, 104 are vacant! I joined this department in 2002. Today, there are 10 more officers patrolling your streets than there were 19 years ago and 65,000 more residents.

Violent crime is on the rise across the nation and officers are leaving the profession at an alarming rate. Your officers, our members, are tired. We feel over worked and underappreciated. This is not the time to remain silent. Speak up before it is too late!

Jeremy Russell is president of the FOP Bluegrass Lodge 4.