As the economy rebuilds, Kentucky businesses should look to university graduates

Successful professional sports franchises deftly build teams with a blend of seasoned, experienced stars and younger players with little experience – but who show tremendous talent.

As the economy begins to reopen and rebuild, this is a hot topic for businesses, many of whom are dealing with hiring challenges and worker shortages.

One option for employers struggling to fill their rosters is to take note of the pro sports formula: Keep your best, experienced veterans as your core. Then set out to recruit a team of young guns who are talented, hungry and eagerly waiting for their chance to make someone’s squad. Train them, motivate them and watch their roles expand as opportunities arise.

Deloitte has utilized this approach here in Kentucky for many years with great success. When we have added Kentucky college graduates to our team, they have not only played well, they have excelled. We encourage other local employers to scout out Kentucky-educated recruits. You will find they are good for your business and critical to the Commonwealth’s future.

Over the past year, Deloitte hired 57 new college graduates from seven Kentucky campuses. While this surge in campus hiring is partly making up for COVID’s impact in 2020, our numbers have been trending upward for years because the more we hire, the better we do, leading to even more hiring.

Abby Bennett, a Louisville native, started at Deloitte three years ago after earning her MBA from the University of Kentucky’s Gatton School. She now leads a team of 8 that provides communications, training and other services in support of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), which provides critical assistance to one in three Kentuckians. Like an impressive rookie drafted into the pros, Abby quickly moved into the starting line-up and continues to make an impact.

Some employers might be reluctant to hire recent college graduates. They may think, “I need help now. I can’t take three years to produce a great performer.” In my experience, Kentucky graduates are energetic, quick to learn, and make a positive impact on the teams they join.

Bardstown native Davis Downs, who graduated from Centre College and joined Deloitte in January of this year, has already led an important communications effort at CHFS. Davis works across the Commonwealth helping to connect Kentuckians to vital resources in their local communities like food, housing and education. During this pandemic, Davis has collaborated with CHFS and nearly 200 community partners to help Kentuckians find the services and support they needed for themselves and their families.

Hiring from Kentucky campuses is strategic to the Commonwealth’s future, according to the Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet. A stronger Kentucky economy requires university campuses to join with businesses to grow the jobs of the future, while reducing the so-called “brain drain” that occurs when local graduates leave the state to work elsewhere.

Deloitte is proud to support this effort to keep Kentucky graduates in Kentucky – we currently employ over 200 in our Louisville and Frankfort offices. In fact, we have seen many more cases of net “brain gain” for the Commonwealth, as many out-of-state students choose to stay here to launch their careers.

Foundational to our commitment to the Commonwealth is a sustained and genuine commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Three years ago, Deloitte launched a program to support Kentucky State University students with scholarships, mentoring and recruiting. It’s fair to say we get as much, if not more, from this program as the young students who inspire us.

Recruiting is always a challenge, but Kentucky’s colleges, universities and businesses have a lot to offer one another – and the Commonwealth. I encourage you to consider this collaborative strategy so that you are in a better position to make it to the playoffs — or even win a championship — in your particular industry.

Kevin Pollari is a Principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP and oversees Deloitte’s business with the Commonwealth of Kentucky.