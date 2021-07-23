GOP Chair: Beshear talks big on bipartisanship, but needs to work with Republicans

Mac Brown is chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky

While Gov. Beshear writes in editorials that he is reaching across the aisle, truth is, a lot more needs to be initiated by his administration – not just responding to Republican legislative overtures. Further, Beshear needs to stand up to D.C. Democrats on political gamesmanship with spending proposals, and work more closely with Republicans in Kentucky to better protect our state’s fiscal foundation.

Since 2016, our state has made tremendous progress in improving Kentucky’s finances due to Republican fiscal management. By increasing private-sector investment over $20 billion, addressing pensions, passing this year’s fiscally responsible budget where lawmakers kept classroom spending at an all-time-high, invested more than $5 million in education and $958 million into the rainy-day fund, Kentucky is in a strong position moving forward.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear is undoing this momentum by inadvertently paying Kentuckians not to work and proposing to use federal relief dollars for pay raises that add to our annual expenses instead of using this one-time revenue for capital expenditures or shoring up pensions.

Meanwhile, in Washington, as negotiations on national infrastructure and other proposals continue, Democrats are trying to ram through a massive $3.5 trillion bill that grows government and raises taxes on hardworking Americans. Democrats’ proposed spending spree will further flood our economy with cash, create more inflation, unemployment and establish a socialistic economy. While the motive to help the less fortunate is good, it must be done in a way that maintains individual ambition and motivation.

Both in Washington and at home, Democrats like Pelosi and Beshear pursue policies that put our strong fiscal standing and as-yet-fragile economic recovery from the pandemic at risk. And the governor’s recent spending proposals would only serve to squander our state’s fiscal progress.

On Ronald Reagan’s desk in the Oval Office was a plaque that read; “There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit.” While this is an ideal concept, in today’s world we can only hope for bipartisanship which is an important element of governing. But bipartisanship requires all parties respect each other’s concerns and not claim credit for things that are truly efforts of all parties.

Over the past 18 months we have united behind initiatives like Operation Warp Speed in developing the fastest safe and effective vaccine in history and the CARES Act shepherded through Congress by Leader Mitch McConnell. And at the state legislature, proposals to provide much-needed relief for families, businesses and schools hit hard by the pandemic received bipartisan support.

But unfortunately, Gov. Beshear’s rhetoric that we are “Team Kentucky” and “must work together” is empty. He talks the talk, but does not walk the walk. In other words, he is quick to say we are a team but does not engage Republican leadership in addressing critical issues. Beshear has followed Pelosi’s lead and quickly returned to political games that hold us back.

All across Kentucky, businesses large and small are struggling to fill vacant jobs. Additionally, families face rising prices (+5.4 percent last month) the worst inflation since 1990. Kentuckians are paying more for the things they need every day, like gasoline and utility bills, or for home prices, cars and trucks and more.

In the face of challenges, Beshear and Democrats need to stand up to Pelosi and her allies and urge them not to create a socialistic society and torpedo bipartisan compromise by demanding the $3.5 trillion of spending, tax increases and government growth. At the state level, Beshear needs to end Kentucky’s participation in the temporary federal expansion of unemployment benefits. And finally, Gov. Beshear should work more closely with Republican lawmakers in investing federal relief dollars.

Such an approach would make efforts to continue recovery from COVID-19 truly bipartisan. Then all, regardless of party, would truly be able to applaud efforts to come together and move beyond COVID-19 to a brighter future.

