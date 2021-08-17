The Kentucky River is a precious state resource. Come help us clean it up.

This year’s Kentucky River Sweep will be held in several counties on Aug. 21, 2021. Staff file photo

The last 18 months have brought us a lot of lessons, but one that has stuck with me is gratitude for the natural beauty we’re so fortunate to have in the Bluegrass state. One of those resources that so often gets overlooked is the Kentucky River, which meanders more than 250 miles through Central Kentucky.

This body of water gives us so much. Recreational boaters and fishermen from all over the state enjoy its scenic route, while swimmers escape the summer heat in the cool waters. The river also fuels economic development for the region, creating jobs for dozens of workers at the restaurants, campsites, docks, and other amenities along the riverbanks. Additionally, the Kentucky River supplies Lexington and several surrounding communities with clean water. In total, more than 700,000 people rely on the river for their water.

Vital to continuing to enjoy this beautiful resource is taking care of it. Since 1994, the annual River Sweep has drawn hundreds of families from 20 counties to the banks of the Kentucky River to remove trash and debris. The Sweep is a cooperative effort with the Ohio River Valley Sanitation Commission and encourages volunteers to help maintain the cleanliness of our waterways in six states. Early years of the sweep saw large toxic items such as refrigerators and other appliances pulled from the river, while more recent sweeps have produced literal tons of trash and recyclable materials from the water. In fact, in 2019 more than 700 volunteers pulled more than 6,500 pounds of trash from the river, filling nearly a thousand garbage bags.

While we are encouraged that each year sees our waters getting incrementally cleaner, our work is far from done. Last year’s River Sweep was regretfully canceled in order to ensure the safety of our community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we at Kentucky River Authority fear that we will lose traction in all we’ve done to protect and nurture our riverways if we don’t act now. This year, we call upon community members to redouble their efforts to clean and protect the Kentucky River during this year’s Sweep on the following dates:

▪ August 21 from 9:00am-11:00am in Scott County

▪ August 21 from 8:00am-12:00pm in Rockcastle County

▪ August 21 from 8:00am-12:00pm in Woodford County

▪ August 21 at 8:00am in Wolfe/Powell County

Please consider joining us on the banks of the Kentucky River this summer and help do your part to ensure the safety and beauty of this natural gem for generations to come.

Sue Elliston is the executive staff advisor and coordinator of the Annual River Sweep.