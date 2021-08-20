‘Potentially fatal.’ Our withdrawal from Afghanistan was a preventable disaster.

The world’s problems are our problems. For until death do us part we all share a moral bond with humankind. Most humans seek life, liberty, and happiness, sadly, only few are privileged enough to truly have access to all three. The United States of America bears the burden of not only living up to its core principles, but also extending those principles to people beyond our borders, who were not so fortunate to live in a country that seeks to serve the people within. Throughout American history we have found ourselves in wars to protect and defend human rights, against a domineering government. Yet, amidst a popularized anti-war movement, we find ourselves ignoring the issues beyond our borders along with the influence and power we have. War is costly both financially and in lives, but at some point we must ask ourselves how we should act on this diagnosed “American exceptionalism” that we were dealt. Do we fall victim to the dehumanization of self interest? Or do we expand beyond our own interests and help people in other countries enjoy the pleasures of freedom? The answer can be found in how we react to the recent withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan which should not proceed as our new anti-war foreign policy, it was inadequately planned, selfish, and a potentially fatal mistake.

The Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was a foreign policy disaster — we have left humans to die and the administration has taken little to no credit for the events we have watched unfold. Not only will this leave a stain on the Biden Administration, it will also leave a stain on our sovereignty and destiny. The “Civil War” between the Afghan military and Taliban was not fair once America left the picture. Imagine growing up as a scrawny kid with an older, bigger brother who was always by your side, and although you got in a lot of fights, he was always there to back you up and then when you are twenty years old and you are about to fight, your brother just disappears out of the ordinary. You would probably lose the fight because you are used to having your brother by your side. This analogy shows why it was so easy for the Taliban to take over and why it was essentially our fault. It also proves that the “speed is safety” military rhetoric is wrong, because the Afghan military was accustomed to us being a big brother. Afghanistan needed and deserved, warning and preparation.

Withdrawal was necessary, but the way in which it was conducted was poorly executed. Taliban took over the country in a matter of days, women and girls were stripped of their freedoms, and now Afghanistan is a sanctuary for terrorist organizations. The U.S threw 20 years down the drain, and claimed that nothing was accomplished even though that was evident through the women who had prospered solely from our presence; ultimately we failed to honor the years of dedication and service our military had devoted to Afghanistan.

Although a withdrawal from Afghanistan was ideal, it was not subject to the catastrophic urgency that Biden demanded. If we would have put the people in Afghanistan first-- including our own- then we would have gradually removed troops, imposed fear into Taliban, and ultimately sought to get Afghan people out of harm’s way with the many options that were feasible and available. Instead, we betrayed the Afghan people after a 20 year promise to stand by them.

We can not let this poor departure from Afghanistan set the precedent for how we go forward, not only as the world’s most powerful nation, but as an ally to all people who seek life, liberty, and happiness. America must include humanitarian policy in foreign policy- no matter the length of the war- acknowledging our privilege and obligation as citizens in the land of liberty.

Bryson Berry graduated from Frederick Douglass High School and is attending Dartmouth College as a government and economics major.