An unseen hero of Lexington: The Community Response Coalition of Kentucky

About a year ago, during the height of the pandemic, I found myself feeling hopeless about the state of the world, and like most of us, with a lot of free time on my hands. A friend of mine had started volunteering with a local organization that seemed to be doing a lot for the community, yet I had never heard of it. One scroll through their website was all it took for me to submit my volunteer application that day.

That organization was none other than the Community Response Coalition of Kentucky. The CRCKY is a completely volunteer run organization that provides aid to our local immigrant communities who were negatively impacted by immigration enforcement. During the pandemic they shifted their focus to helping these families stay afloat during lockdown. Along with providing legal assistance the CRC also provides rent relief, utility payment aid, access to food, and baby supplies for families with infants, as well as anything else a client might need.

As an intake worker, my job has been very submersive. I have gotten a chance to work with these families from my community directly. As a high school junior I was exposed to the injustices my neighbors faced and was given an incredible opportunity to help. My duties include speaking to clients directly, with translators as needed, communicating with landlords, working with food bank staff, filling out detailed forms, and relating back to my CRC supervisor, Dominique, with any questions I might have, which is always a lot.

After a year of volunteering, I can confidently say this has been the most fulfilling and meaningful role I could have ever taken on. In my short time I have been able to help a single father of three stay in his home another month, a young woman taking care of her infant brother get baby supplies, and an overworked mother who was the sole breadwinner get food on the table for her family. With every client and every phone call, I was taught empathy and resilience by my clients. These families were in some grueling situations, yet they continued to work hard to make ends meet and keep their family’s hopes up. The strength in my community was truly inspiring to experience. A job that started out in order to better the world around me, ended up bettering me.

My time with the Community Response Coalition of Kentucky has taught me perspective, responsibility, kindness and compassion. In a world that seems to be becoming increasingly more corrupt and bleak, the CRCKY is doing good right here in our own backyards. I strongly encourage anyone who has any spare time on their hands to apply to volunteer at the CRCKY or at least take time to read up on this brilliant organization. Their website is https://www.crc4me.org.

The past year has been a time of uncertainty and fear, but the CRCKY has been able to provide hope and security to those who need it most. It has been an honor to volunteer with them.

Ana Maria Cornea is a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.