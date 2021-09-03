Kentucky State Police is committed to transparency, service to commonwealth

KSP Sgt. William Gregory

The Kentucky State Police provides essential services throughout the state directly to Kentuckians and as additional assistance to local law enforcement agencies upon request. KSP is the only law enforcement agency in Kentucky with statewide jurisdiction. The agency is available at 16 posts that span the entire state to quickly respond to and serve the diverse communities that make up the commonwealth.

The mission of KSP is to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, and safeguard property and protect individual rights. KSP remains committed to creating a better Kentucky by making the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure by providing exceptional law enforcement.

KSP is different than many other state law enforcement agencies, some of which are strictly highway patrol officers. KSP responds to 911 calls, domestic disturbances, barricades, warrant service and other volatile cases. Some other state police agencies across the nation do not respond to emergency calls and other often high-risk calls for service including being called to assist local law enforcement with some of their most difficult and dangerous incidents. For instance, KSP has to respond to domestic situations, which can often escalate into violence against a trooper or other individuals while some other state police do not.

KSP disagrees with the newspaper’s article as it does not take into account that KSP is unique, as a full service law enforcement agency, and does not analyze the situations faced by law enforcement from one state or area to another. A large number of state police agencies across the nation do not respond to 911 emergency calls for service; they are strictly highway patrol officers tasked with reducing the number of fatalities, injuries and related economic losses resulting from traffic crashes on roadways.

In an effort to strengthen transparency when responding to calls for service, KSP leadership is in the process of conducting equipment testing, cost estimates and evaluating funding availability for a variety of systems including body worn cameras, mobile vehicle recording and weapon cameras that properly meet the agency’s needs.

All KSP officer involved shootings are reviewed by a commonwealth’s attorney. Based on a commonwealth attorney’s review, the case may be presented to a grand jury. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. The standards as outlined within KSP’s standard operating procedures require specific steps to be taken to maintain the integrity of the investigation. KSP has not cited the standard operating procedures in denials to open records requests, but rather cites the statutory exemptions permitted by law to protect the integrity of investigations.

Sgt. Billy Gregory is the Public Affairs Commander of the Kentucky State Police.