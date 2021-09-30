A more ‘livable Lexington,’ needs better housing, zoning policies, says new coalition.

The downtown Lexington skyline at sunset on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. aslitz@herald-leader.com

What kind of city do we want to be? Do we want to ensure Lexington is a livable, accessible, and affordable one for all? As we grapple with these questions, we must remember that planning and zoning policies shape the answers, and they impact every one of us.

To confront the challenges of providing more equitable housing and transit options in Lexington, several community organizations have come together to form the Coalition for a Livable Lexington. Despite our different missions, we believe it’s important to show broad support for zoning policy changes which break down the barriers to Lexington becoming a more diverse, affordable, and accessible place for all of our neighbors. Our ever-growing coalition shows that no matter how different, organizations and neighbors can unite and work towards our shared goals for a better Lexington.

Why does updating our planning and zoning policies matter? Over 51,000 low to moderate income households are cost burdened in Lexington, meaning over 30% of their income goes to paying for their home. Of those, nearly 18,000 households are severely cost burdened, which means 50%+ of their income goes towards housing. According to the Housing and Transportation Affordability Index, on average, Lexingtonians are spending 50% of their income on housing and transportation.

Exclusionary zoning laws are local policies which only allow certain housing types in certain areas, and as a result, only allow certain income levels. These laws build walls between racial and socioeconomic groups and contribute to the housing affordability crisis by artificially inflating housing prices. Updating policies to enable more housing types, especially Missing Middle housing, like duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, and backyard homes/accessory dwelling units to be built can make living more affordable, reduce racial and economic segregation, and benefit our environment. Failing to update these policies pushes people further away from transportation, amenities and jobs in order to find housing they can afford. As a result, this puts more cars on the road, increasing both the money and time spent on transportation and greenhouse gas emissions.

Often, the voices speaking out against policies that can create more affordable housing types, like Accessory Dwelling Units, and better transportation options can be loud, but in many ways they speak against the interests of the majority of our community members who would benefit, and those who have less means, time, and access to make their voice heard. This is why our Coalition was formed; because it’s important to speak out together to support future change.

We must update our zoning policies, many of which were written nearly a century ago, to build more homes for more people, close to existing transportation options and close to jobs. To build a sustainable future, we must use the land we have in an innovative and efficient way. To do so in practice means supporting policies that reduce parking requirements, which account for an enormous portion of development costs and would make development less expensive; savings that can be passed on in the form of more affordable housing prices and rents. It means improving our policies around open space, to ensure everyone has access to a park or community gathering place within a 10 minute walk from where they live. It means supporting transit policies like those within the Imagine Nicholasville Road plan providing more efficient transportation options and walkable, mixed-use development nearby. And it means increasing housing options with policies like Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), giving us another way to meet the needs of our aging population, and others who can use these smaller units in existing neighborhoods.

Our city is growing, evolving, and changing, and this progress is inevitable. Our coalition envisions a Lexington that provides affordable homes, accessible transportation, and a high quality of life for all of our neighbors; not just for some. We want the character of our communities to include all walks of life. To do this, we must support policies which make this vision a reality.

To support these efforts and find ways to take action, check out livablelexington.com. We hope you’ll join us.

The Coalition for a Livable Lexington includes Age Friendly Lexington, Fayette Alliance, Lexington Community Land Trust, Lexington Fair Housing Council, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Human Rights Commission, Lexington United for Livability, and REACH.