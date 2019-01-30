93 Kentuckians got votes for Sports Figure of the Year. See them all.

One hundred seventy-six current and former media members from across Kentucky helped select the 2018 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. Here’s a closer look at the results:
Final voting
Voters submitted up to 10 names. Points were awarded in the following manner: 12 for a first-place vote; 10 for second; eight for third; seven for fourth; six for fifth; five for sixth; four for seventh; three for eighth; two for ninth; one for 10th. First-place votes are in parentheses:
Candidate
Points
1.
Josh Allen, football (67)
1,609
2.
Benny Snell, football (37)
1,472
3.
Justify, horse racing (20)
1,077
4.
Mark Stoops, football (21)
1,069
5.
Asia Durr, basketball
347
6.
Sydney McLaughlin, track and field (1)
330
7.
Rachael Denhollander, gymnastics (17)
x-326
8.
Rondale Moore, football (1)
x-326
9.
Walker Buehler, baseball
325
10.
Donovan Mitchell, basketball (1)
284
11.
Justin Thomas, golf (2)
268
12.
Jeff Walz, basketball
194
13.
Wandale Robinson, football
175
14.
Lamar Jackson, football (2)
168
15.
Montana Fouts, softball (1)
104
16.
Craig Skinner, volleyball
92
17.
Vince Tyra, administration
90
18.
Dwane Casey, basketball
84
19.
Damien Harris, football
83
20.
Seygan Robins, basketball
79
21.
Kendra Harrison, track and field
y-66
22.
Leah Edmond, volleyball
y-66
23.
Anthony Davis, basketball
64
24.
Henrik Larsen, rifle
63
25.
Kelsi Worrell Dahlia, swimming (1)
62
x–tie broken based on number of first-place votes received; y–tie broken based on number of third-place votes received.
Others receiving first-place votes (in order of total points received): Brandon Smith, football (1), 19; Rick Erdmann, track and field, cross country (1), 18; Mitch Barnhart, administration (1), 15; Tashia Brown, basketball (1), 15; Scott Thorman, baseball (1), 12.
Others named on at least two ballots: Dontaie Allen, basketball, 60; Neal Brown, football, 60; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, basketball, 60; JJ Williams, soccer, 55; Morgan Hentz, volleyball, 54; Tim Duckworth, track and field, 50; Mallory Comerford, swimming, 49; Bunchy Stallings, football, 45; Harry Mullins, rifle, 43; Ron Kordes, volleyball, 41; Rylee Rader, volleyball, 40;
Kayla Miracle, wrestling, 38; Taveion Hollingsworth, basketball, 35; Myisha Hines-Allen, basketball, 33; Scott Davenport, basketball, 31; Chris Souder, basketball, 31; Maci Morris, basketball, 27; Johan Cedegren, soccer, 22; Ronnie Baker, track and field, 20; Jonny Venters, baseball, 20;
Ben Rhodes, auto racing, 19; C.J. Conrad, football, 18; C.J. Frederick, basketball, 18; Matt McMahon, basketball, 18; Katie Reed, softball, 18; Bob Baffert, horse racing, 17; Kelan Martin, basketball, 16; Blair Green, basketball, 14; Accelerate, horse racing, 13; Tim Garrison, gymnastics, 13; Ja Morant, basketball, 12; Brad Cox, horse racing, 11; John Hackworth, soccer, 11; James Paxton, baseball, 11; Justin Johnson, basketball, 10; Mollie Korth, gymnastics, 10; Cameron Lancaster, soccer, 10; Monomoy Gal, horse racing, 10; Jonathan Stark, basketball, 10
Craig Albernaz, baseball, 9; Saul Ervin, wrestling, 9; Scott Ruthsatz, basketball, 9; Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, track and field, 8; Lauren Hartlage, golf, 8; Angel McCoughtry, basketball, 7; Ken and Sarah Ramsey, horse racing, 7; Dorcas Wasike, track and field, cross country, 7; Brooke Forde, swimming, 6; Stefan LeFors, football, 6; Paige Murphy, softball, 6; Rick Stansbury, basketball, 6; Garrett Dennis, football, 5; Alexis Kessler, swimming, 5; Madison Lilley, volleyball, 5; Chip McDaniel, golf, 5; Emma Talley, golf, 5; Chris Wolfe, football, 5 John Calipari, basketball, 4; Bryan Hudson, football, track and field, 4; Lee Kiefer, fencing, 4; Kole Cottam, baseball, 2; Goabaone Mosheleketi, track and field, 2.
Ballot leaders
Candidates included on the most ballots:
1.
Benny Snell
167
2.
Josh Allen
166
3.
Mark Stoops
137
4.
Justify
130
5.
Asia Durr
76
6.
Rondale Moore
73
Voting by region
How the leaders fared in each region of the state (Eastern Kentucky is the 606 and 859 area codes outside of Lexington; Western Kentucky is the 502 and 270 area codes outside of Louisville):
Candidate
Lex
Lou
EKy
WKy
Total
Josh Allen
727
305
344
233
1,609
Benny Snell
637
234
365
236
1,472
Justify
447
226
224
180
1,077
Mark Stoops
434
201
270
164
1,069
Past winners
The history of the Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award:
Year
Winner
Runner-up
Margin
2018
Josh Allen
Benny Snell
137
2017
Justin Thomas
Lamar Jackson
225
2016
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Ulis
1,041
2015
American Pharoah
John Calipari
897
2014
AJ Reed
Aaron Harrison
647
2013
Rick Pitino
Tom Jurich
135
2012
Anthony Davis
John Calipari
346
2011
Kenneth Faried
John Calipari
9
2010
John Wall
Randall Cobb
93
2009
John Calipari
Angel McCoughtry
39
2008
Kenny Perry
J.B. Holmes
171
2007
Tyson Gay
Andre Woodson
119
2006
Brandon Webb
Bobby Petrino
169
2005
Shaun Alexander
J.B. Holmes
249
2004
Stefan LeFors
Tayshaun Prince
43
2003
Kenny Perry
Tubby Smith
33
2002
Valley Sports
Derek Abney
42
2001
Eddie Eviston
Tom Jurich
73
2000
John L. Smith
Bill Cronin
243
1999
James Whalen Jr.
Chris Redman
27
1998
Tubby Smith
Tim Couch
5
1997
Tim Couch
Hal Mumme
174
1996
Rick Pitino
W.T. Young
606
1995
Tim Couch
Moe Williams
270
1994
Jenny Hansen
Pat Day
81
1993
Jamal Mashburn
Rick Pitino
357
1992
The Unforgettables
Rick Pitino
77
1991
Cawood Ledford
Kevin Donley
325
1990
Rick Pitino
Howard Schnellenberger
87
1989
David Roselle
Jerry Claiborne
41
1988
Richie Farmer
Pat Riley
47
1987
Phil Simms
Mark Higgs
303
1986
Denny Crum
Eddie Sutton
23
1985
Kenny Walker
Danny Sullivan
121
1984
Mary T. Meagher
Jerry Claiborne
230
1983
Jerry Claiborne
A. Ray Smith
166
1982
Roy Kidd
Valerie Still
191
1981
Roy Kidd
Mary T. Meagher
22
Note: The award was known as Kentucky Sportsman of the Year from 1981-2015.
