Sports

93 Kentuckians got votes for Sports Figure of the Year. See them all.

By Mark Story

January 30, 2019 08:34 PM

Kentucky football’s Josh Allen closes out a chapter

Kentucky senior outside linebacker Josh Allen talks to the media after making 15 tackles, including two sacks, in the 34-23 win over Middle Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Allen became the school's career sacks leader.
By
Up Next
Kentucky senior outside linebacker Josh Allen talks to the media after making 15 tackles, including two sacks, in the 34-23 win over Middle Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Allen became the school's career sacks leader.
By

One hundred seventy-six current and former media members from across Kentucky helped select the 2018 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. Here’s a closer look at the results:

Final voting

Voters submitted up to 10 names. Points were awarded in the following manner: 12 for a first-place vote; 10 for second; eight for third; seven for fourth; six for fifth; five for sixth; four for seventh; three for eighth; two for ninth; one for 10th. First-place votes are in parentheses:



Candidate

Points

1.

Josh Allen, football (67)

1,609

2.

Benny Snell, football (37)

1,472

3.

Justify, horse racing (20)

1,077

4.

Mark Stoops, football (21)

1,069

5.

Asia Durr, basketball

347

6.

Sydney McLaughlin, track and field (1)

330

7.

Rachael Denhollander, gymnastics (17)

x-326

8.

Rondale Moore, football (1)

x-326

9.

Walker Buehler, baseball

325

10.

Donovan Mitchell, basketball (1)

284

11.

Justin Thomas, golf (2)

268

12.

Jeff Walz, basketball

194

13.

Wandale Robinson, football

175

14.

Lamar Jackson, football (2)

168

15.

Montana Fouts, softball (1)

104

16.

Craig Skinner, volleyball

92

17.

Vince Tyra, administration

90

18.

Dwane Casey, basketball

84

19.

Damien Harris, football

83

20.

Seygan Robins, basketball

79

21.

Kendra Harrison, track and field

y-66

22.

Leah Edmond, volleyball

y-66

23.

Anthony Davis, basketball

64

24.

Henrik Larsen, rifle

63

25.

Kelsi Worrell Dahlia, swimming (1)

62

x–tie broken based on number of first-place votes received; y–tie broken based on number of third-place votes received.

Others receiving first-place votes (in order of total points received): Brandon Smith, football (1), 19; Rick Erdmann, track and field, cross country (1), 18; Mitch Barnhart, administration (1), 15; Tashia Brown, basketball (1), 15; Scott Thorman, baseball (1), 12.

Others named on at least two ballots: Dontaie Allen, basketball, 60; Neal Brown, football, 60; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, basketball, 60; JJ Williams, soccer, 55; Morgan Hentz, volleyball, 54; Tim Duckworth, track and field, 50; Mallory Comerford, swimming, 49; Bunchy Stallings, football, 45; Harry Mullins, rifle, 43; Ron Kordes, volleyball, 41; Rylee Rader, volleyball, 40;

Kayla Miracle, wrestling, 38; Taveion Hollingsworth, basketball, 35; Myisha Hines-Allen, basketball, 33; Scott Davenport, basketball, 31; Chris Souder, basketball, 31; Maci Morris, basketball, 27; Johan Cedegren, soccer, 22; Ronnie Baker, track and field, 20; Jonny Venters, baseball, 20;

Ben Rhodes, auto racing, 19; C.J. Conrad, football, 18; C.J. Frederick, basketball, 18; Matt McMahon, basketball, 18; Katie Reed, softball, 18; Bob Baffert, horse racing, 17; Kelan Martin, basketball, 16; Blair Green, basketball, 14; Accelerate, horse racing, 13; Tim Garrison, gymnastics, 13; Ja Morant, basketball, 12; Brad Cox, horse racing, 11; John Hackworth, soccer, 11; James Paxton, baseball, 11; Justin Johnson, basketball, 10; Mollie Korth, gymnastics, 10; Cameron Lancaster, soccer, 10; Monomoy Gal, horse racing, 10; Jonathan Stark, basketball, 10

Craig Albernaz, baseball, 9; Saul Ervin, wrestling, 9; Scott Ruthsatz, basketball, 9; Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, track and field, 8; Lauren Hartlage, golf, 8; Angel McCoughtry, basketball, 7; Ken and Sarah Ramsey, horse racing, 7; Dorcas Wasike, track and field, cross country, 7; Brooke Forde, swimming, 6; Stefan LeFors, football, 6; Paige Murphy, softball, 6; Rick Stansbury, basketball, 6; Garrett Dennis, football, 5; Alexis Kessler, swimming, 5; Madison Lilley, volleyball, 5; Chip McDaniel, golf, 5; Emma Talley, golf, 5; Chris Wolfe, football, 5 John Calipari, basketball, 4; Bryan Hudson, football, track and field, 4; Lee Kiefer, fencing, 4; Kole Cottam, baseball, 2; Goabaone Mosheleketi, track and field, 2.

Ballot leaders

Candidates included on the most ballots:

1.

Benny Snell

167

2.

Josh Allen

166

3.

Mark Stoops

137

4.

Justify

130

5.

Asia Durr

76

6.

Rondale Moore

73

Voting by region

How the leaders fared in each region of the state (Eastern Kentucky is the 606 and 859 area codes outside of Lexington; Western Kentucky is the 502 and 270 area codes outside of Louisville):

Candidate

Lex

Lou

EKy

WKy

Total

Josh Allen

727

305

344

233

1,609

Benny Snell

637

234

365

236

1,472

Justify

447

226

224

180

1,077

Mark Stoops

434

201

270

164

1,069

Past winners

The history of the Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award:

Year

Winner

Runner-up

Margin

2018

Josh Allen

Benny Snell

137

2017

Justin Thomas

Lamar Jackson

225

2016

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Ulis

1,041

2015

American Pharoah

John Calipari

897

2014

AJ Reed

Aaron Harrison

647

2013

Rick Pitino

Tom Jurich

135

2012

Anthony Davis

John Calipari

346

2011

Kenneth Faried

John Calipari

9

2010

John Wall

Randall Cobb

93

2009

John Calipari

Angel McCoughtry

39

2008

Kenny Perry

J.B. Holmes

171

2007

Tyson Gay

Andre Woodson

119

2006

Brandon Webb

Bobby Petrino

169

2005

Shaun Alexander

J.B. Holmes

249

2004

Stefan LeFors

Tayshaun Prince

43

2003

Kenny Perry

Tubby Smith

33

2002

Valley Sports

Derek Abney

42

2001

Eddie Eviston

Tom Jurich

73

2000

John L. Smith

Bill Cronin

243

1999

James Whalen Jr.

Chris Redman

27

1998

Tubby Smith

Tim Couch

5

1997

Tim Couch

Hal Mumme

174

1996

Rick Pitino

W.T. Young

606

1995

Tim Couch

Moe Williams

270

1994

Jenny Hansen

Pat Day

81

1993

Jamal Mashburn

Rick Pitino

357

1992

The Unforgettables

Rick Pitino

77

1991

Cawood Ledford

Kevin Donley

325

1990

Rick Pitino

Howard Schnellenberger

87

1989

David Roselle

Jerry Claiborne

41

1988

Richie Farmer

Pat Riley

47

1987

Phil Simms

Mark Higgs

303

1986

Denny Crum

Eddie Sutton

23

1985

Kenny Walker

Danny Sullivan

121

1984

Mary T. Meagher

Jerry Claiborne

230

1983

Jerry Claiborne

A. Ray Smith

166

1982

Roy Kidd

Valerie Still

191

1981

Roy Kidd

Mary T. Meagher

22

Note: The award was known as Kentucky Sportsman of the Year from 1981-2015.

  Comments  