UK baseball wins doubleheader to clinch first SEC series. No. 14 Louisville awaits.

It’s been a rough first half of the Southeastern Conference season for the University of Kentucky baseball team, but things are looking up after a big showing in Oxford on Sunday.

The Wildcats swept a doubleheader at highly-ranked Mississippi, closing out the first half of the SEC schedule by winning their first league series of the year. The Rebels are ranked No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

While it was undoubtedly a relief to finally claim that first SEC series win, the method by which the Wildcats swept the Rebels surely made the victory even sweeter. UK has struggled on the mound for much of the season, but it was stellar pitching that paced the Cats on Sunday — along with another helping of power-hitting from home run leader T.J. Collett.





Rescheduled as a doubleheader because of a dubious weather forecast on Saturday, both of Sunday’s games were shortened to seven innings. Kentucky won the first game, 4-1, behind a strong start from sophomore left-hander Mason Hazelwood. The Mercer County graduate picked up the victory in the first SEC start of his career, striking out three and holding the Rebels scoreless over 5 2/3 innings. T.J. Collett hit his eighth home run of the year to give the Cats a 1-0 lead in the top of the second and Dalton Reed smacked a two-run homer for a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Kentucky won the second game, 4-2, as Zack Thompson struck out eight and allowed two runs over six innings. Cole Daniels and Daniel Harper combined to finish off the Rebels in the seventh. T.J. Collett’s ninth homer of the year, a 3-run shot in the top of the fourth, proved to be all the offense the Cats needed.

Now, Kentucky will look to even up the season series with No. 14 Louisville when the two teams meet at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Cardinals drilled the Wildcats, 8-3, in Louisville on April 2. After that, Kentucky will host Tennessee for a three-game series beginning Thursday.





Next game

Kentucky vs. Louisville at Kentucky Proud Park

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.