Kentucky’s all-time leading rusher selected in fourth round of NFL Draft

The most productive running back in University of Kentucky football history has a new home.

Benny Snell was selected No. 122 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the fourth former Wildcat chosen in this year’s draft. Josh Allen went No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lonnie Johnson was drafted No. 54 overall in the second round by the Houston Texans and Mike Edwards went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 99 overall in the third round.

There could potentially be lots of carries up for grabs in the Pittsburgh backfield. All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell sat out all of last year because of a contract dispute then signed with the New York Jets as a free agent in the offseason. In Bell’s absence, second-year pro James Conner led the Steelers with 973 yards on 215 carries. Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds are the only other running backs currently listed on the Steelers’ depth chart. Pittsburgh drafted Samuels out of NC State in the fifth round last year. Edmunds was an undrafted free agent who played at Virginia Tech and Maryland and will be entering his third professional season.

It took Snell just three seasons to become UK’s all-time leading rusher. He broke the previous mark, which was set by UK Hall of Famer Sonny Collins and stood for 43 years, in his final college game: Kentucky’s 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

Snell broke the record on a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He finished his UK career with 3,873 yards and 48 total touchdowns. Snell topped the 1,000-yard mark and scored at least 12 touchdowns in all three of his seasons at Kentucky, joining Herschel Walker as the only other player in Southeastern Conference History to accomplish that feat in his first three years. Snell announced before the Citrus Bowl that he would forego his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.



