She broke Kentucky’s Class A record in the rain. See what’s next for champion pole vaulter.

Grace Turner of Monroe County set the Class A state pole vault record by going 12 feet, 1 inch on Thursday. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Only eight years into the school offering pole vaulting as a sport, Monroe County now owns the Kentucky Class A state record for the event.

Senior Grace Turner jumped 12 feet, 1 inch into the history books during Thursday’s state meet at the University of Kentucky, dethroning Morgan McIntyre of Fairview, who set the record at 12 feet in 2014.

Turner was going for more, attempting to go 12 feet, 6 inches, but was unable to clear the bar on any of her three attempts on a course that was soaked from the day’s rain showers.

“I’ve been training for it all year,” Turner said. “I knew that’s what I was going to have to come up against. I felt confident going into that, just the rain really was a letdown.”

Monroe County’s pole vaulting coach, Michael Carter, said that he was thrilled by Turner, who took home her third state championship in the event.

“I knew she could do it as long as she kept her head together,” Carter said. “She practices hard, I mean this girl practices three, four times a week and she’s really done well. She’s great to coach.”

Carter also said that he expects Turner to be successful at Western Kentucky University, where she will be pole vaulting next season.

“She jumped on a pole today she never used before,” Carter said. “Here she sets the state record with it, and that’s Grace. The coach has already said, the sky’s the limit with Grace right now.”

Turner said that she was looking forward to competing at the next level.

“I’m really excited,” Turner said. “That’s my dream college.”