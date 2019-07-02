Bluegrass 10,000: What you need to know about Thursday’s race

See a slide show of the 2018 Bluegrass 10,000 Lexington kicked off its Fourth of July celebration with the 42nd annual Bluegrass 10,000 road race through downtown on Wednesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington kicked off its Fourth of July celebration with the 42nd annual Bluegrass 10,000 road race through downtown on Wednesday morning.

Before a large portion of Lexington’s population awakes and begins to celebrate Independence Day, more than 3,000 runners will take to the streets for the Bluegrass 10,000, Lexington’s annual 10K race.

The number of participants who have signed up for the race is slightly up this year, according to Michelle Franzetti, the race’s director. Franzetti attributed that to the race making a conscientious effort to remain runner-friendly.

“I think this race has been on a pattern of slow and steady growth every year,” Franzetti said. “We try to put on a good race and really focus on runner satisfaction by adding amenities like a tech T-shirt, race course photographers, all those things. We try to stay current with what runners expect at a race and I think runners know that and we’ve just continued to grow because of it.”

The last chance for runners to pick up their race packets will be from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Lexington Parks and Recreation on Parkway Drive. There will be no race-day opportunity to pick up the packets.

This year is the 43rd annual running of the Bluegrasss 10,000 and Franzetti said that no changes have been made to the course this year. The event will start on Main Street at 7 a.m., and the awards will be given out in a ceremony at 9:15 a.m. in front of the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion.

Those looking for parking for the event are encouraged to go to the Lexington Center/ Rupp Arena lot, which serves as the official parking lot of the event.

Mark Nenow’s course record of 29 minutes and 14 seconds, which he set in the 1983 edition of the race, is looking to stand for a 36th straight year. Another former Kentucky athlete was mentioned as one of the favorites to win this year’s race.

“Zack Beavin has won the past two years,” Franzetti said. “He will be racing this year so we’re interested. We’re all excited to see if he goes for the trifecta.”

In last year’s race, Beavin defeated Antonio Marchi, himself a three-time Bluegrass 10,000 champion, by 23 seconds, finishing with a time of 31 minutes and 56 seconds.

“It’s really nice to come out and defend the crown,” Beavin said after the race. “It’s just such a special race to Lexington … so to win it I think just further ingrains myself in the running culture here.”

The 10K event will be accompanied by a 1-mile fun run, which will take place before the main race. The fun run’s starting line is on the corner of East Short Street and Deweese Street, according to the website. Strollers are allowed for the event and participation trophies will be given out.