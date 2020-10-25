Keeneland wraps up its Fall Meet; now the Breeders’ Cup is on deck

His Glory went to the front shortly after the start, put away mild pressure in the far turn and then drew off for a 3-length victory in the President’s Cup Purse during the closing day of Keeneland’s 17-day Fall Meet on Saturday.

The race was named to honor service to Keeneland and the Thoroughbred industry. Saturday’s inaugural President’s Cup recognized Keeneland’s retiring President and CEO Bill Thomason. After the race, Thomason received a julep cup from Trustee Bill Lear and Shannon Arvin, who will replace Thomason as Keeneland president.

Trained by Joe Sharp and ridden by James Graham, His Glory covered the 1-mile race for 3-year-old fillies in 1:39.41.

A Keeneland sales grad who was claimed in May by Sharp, His Glory is a Florida-bred daughter of Mineshaft. The victory was worth $35,640 and increased His Glory’s earnings to $179,275 with a record of 4-2-1 in 14 races.

His Glory paid $16.80, $8.20 and $4.60. Miss Imperfection, ridden by Robby Albarado, returned $14.60 and $6.40 with Alta’s Award finishing third and paying $3.60 to show under Rafael Bejarano.

Up next at Keeneland is the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Nov. 6-7. It will mark the second time the Lexington track has hosted the Breeders’ Cup Championships.

“On behalf of Keeneland, our sincerest thanks to our fans across the country and around the world, and our racing participants, sponsors, industry and community partners and employees who enabled us to hold a safe, competitive Fall Meet during these unprecedented times,” said Thomason, who is set to retire on Dec. 31.

Though the Fall Meet was closed to the public because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans wagered more than $148 million on Keeneland races via the internet and simulcasting.

All-sources wagering on live racing during the Fall Meet totaled $148,229,708, for an average daily handle of $8,719,395. Last fall, all-sources wagering was a Keeneland record $160,207,916 for the 17-day Fall Meet.

Keeneland established a record Fall Meet Pick 5 handle of $868,303 on Fall Stars Saturday, Oct. 3, besting the previous record of $794,689 set on opening Saturday in 2019.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Becker tests positive for COVID

Keeneland track announcer Kurt Becker missed the closing day of the Fall Meet after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, Keeneland officials said Becker was experiencing mild symptoms and resting at home. He is expected to recover and return as announcer for the Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Travis Stone from Churchill Downs replaced Becker as announcer at Keeneland on Saturday.

Meet leaders

The Fall Meet featured a battle for the title of leading trainer and leading owner, while Tyler Gaffalione was the clear winner for leading jockey honors.

The race for leading trainer among Brad Cox, Mike Maker and Steve Asmussen was decided on the final day.

Cox won two races on Saturday to increase his total to 15 and earn his second title (Spring 2018). His wins during the season included the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity with Essential Quality and Jessamine Stakes with Aunt Pearl, two horses expected to return for the Breeders’ Cup. Cox also had a three-win day on Oct. 18.

Maker ranked second in the trainer standings with 12 wins, while Asmussen recorded 11 victories to finish third.

Among jockeys, Gaffalione won 24 races to secure his third leading rider title following Fall 2018 and Summer 2020. Gaffalione’s victories included the Buffalo Trace Franklin County on Got Stormy, another Breeders’ Cup hopeful.

Finishing second and third, respectively, in the standings were Florent Geroux (16 wins) and Ricardo Santana Jr. (13). The two riders each recorded three-win days: Geroux on Oct. 18 and Santana on Oct. 16 and Oct. 22.

Luis Saez won five of the 10 Fall Stars Weekend stakes: the Darley Alcibiades with Simply Ravishing, the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity on Essential Quality, the Woodford Stakes with Leinster, the Juddmonte Spinster with Valiance and the Bourbon Stakes with Mutasaabeq.

Earning its first title as leading owner was Mike Sisk’s M and M Racing, which won five races with eight starters. Robertino Diodoro trained the M and M horses, and David Cohen was aboard every winner. Together, the trio won three races on Oct. 9.

Bonnie and Tommy Hamilton’s Silverton Hill won four races during the meet. Five owners notched three wins apiece: Asmussen, Mohammed Al Maktoum et al’s Godolphin, Ken and Sarah Ramsey, Kirk Wycoff’s Three Diamonds Farm and Brad Kelley’s Calumet Farm.