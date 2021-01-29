Eastern Kentucky leaving OVC and joining Atlantic Sun Conference

Eastern Kentucky University is leaving the Ohio Valley Conference and will join the Atlantic Sun Conference this summer, it was announced Friday.

All 16 of EKU’s athletics programs will join the ASUN beginning July 1, 2021, following the conclusion of the spring sports season. Bellarmine University in Louisville joined the ASUN in 2019.

You've probably heard the rumors ... pic.twitter.com/PtPsiYiTmL — EKU Sports (@EKUSports) January 29, 2021

Also departing the OVC and joining the ASUN is Jacksonville State. Central Arkansas is leaving the Southland Conference to join the ASUN.

With the addition of the three new members, the ASUN will begin sponsoring football in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The move was first made official during a special streamed online featuring Atlantic Sun Commissioner Ted Gumbart.

“This is the result of over two years of work,” Gumbart said. “In those two years of work we realized that one of the biggest things we needed for sustainability and stability was to focus on football. It’s been a primary reason that people either enter or depart other conferences.”

EKU President Dr. David McFadden said in prepared remarks that, “Joining the ASUN Conference provides Eastern Kentucky University the opportunity to share our story with a rapidly growing, more geographically diverse audience … It is an opportunity to expand our reach and make an impact in areas where we have not traditionally shared EKU’s story.

“Our membership with the ASUN is an opportunity to raise our athletic profile, enhance our alumni connections, expand our brand, and transform our student experience.”

EKU vice president and director of athletics Matt Roan said in prepared remarks that “… We have no doubt this move will help positively impact our collective future.

“We are confident membership in the ASUN Conference will benefit all involved … As we evaluated this move, enriching our student body’s Eastern experience, improving postseason access, limiting time away from campus, controlling expenses, enhancing and creating revenue generating opportunities, and controlling our future and being ambitious were all considered. EKU and the ASUN are the perfect match in this way.”

EKU was one of the founding members of the OVC in 1948 and one of the three remaining original institutions, along with Murray State and Morehead State.

OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche addressed the departures of EKU and Jacksonville State in a release issued Friday morning.

“Eastern Kentucky University informed us in writing, and Jacksonville State University has verbally informed us of their intention to leave the Ohio Valley Conference. By its very nature, conference membership is dynamic as institutional priorities and areas of focus change. We respect that evolution and value the fact both institutions will always be a valued part of our illustrious past. We wish them well and plan to follow our rules to ensure a smooth transition process.”

DeBauche indicated the OVC will look to add new programs.

“It is now time for the OVC to look forward. As we evaluate expansion opportunities, our 10 outstanding members remain committed to one another and to the student-athletes we serve. We are a strong conference that will continue to grow and thrive in the years ahead.”