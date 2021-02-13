Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 82-80 win over Auburn

Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson was fouled as he attempted a dunk during the second half against Auburn on Saturday in Rupp Arena. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Auburn in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky defeated the Tigers, 82-80.

Next up for Kentucky (6-13 overall, 5-7 Southeastern Conference) is a trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt (6-10, 2-8) on Wednesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Isaiah Jackson, 18

Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, 11

Assists: Keion Brooks, Devin Askew, 4

Steals: Brandon Boston, 4

Blocks: Olivier Sarr, 4

Turnovers: Olivier Sarr, 4

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

When: 7 p.m. EST Wednesday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 6-13 (5-7 SEC), Vanderbilt (6-10, 2-8)

Series: Kentucky leads 150-47.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 77-74 on Jan. 5, 2021, in Rupp Arena.