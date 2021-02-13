Sports
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 82-80 win over Auburn
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Auburn in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky defeated the Tigers, 82-80.
Next up for Kentucky (6-13 overall, 5-7 Southeastern Conference) is a trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt (6-10, 2-8) on Wednesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Isaiah Jackson, 18
Rebounds: Isaiah Jackson, 11
Assists: Keion Brooks, Devin Askew, 4
Steals: Brandon Boston, 4
Blocks: Olivier Sarr, 4
Turnovers: Olivier Sarr, 4
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
When: 7 p.m. EST Wednesday
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 6-13 (5-7 SEC), Vanderbilt (6-10, 2-8)
Series: Kentucky leads 150-47.
Last meeting: Kentucky won 77-74 on Jan. 5, 2021, in Rupp Arena.
