Unbeaten UK volleyball team gets another weekend off after opponent’s COVID positive

Kentucky volleyball coach Craig Skinner has led the third-ranked Wildcats to a 12-0 start this season.

The University of Kentucky volleyball team has had no problem winning matches this season. Where the Cats run into trouble is getting on the court at all.

The Wildcats’ Southeastern Conference series scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Texas A&M was postponed Thursday after a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing in the Texas A&M program.

Kentucky’s weekend series against South Carolina met the same fate last weekend after a positive test in the Gamecocks program.

Kentucky, 12-0 and ranked No. 3 in the nation, has not played since sweeping matches at Georgia on Feb. 13-14.

The NCAA Division I volleyball season, normally completed in the fall, was spread across fall and spring in 2020-21 to give schools time to work around the coronavirus and still arrive at a championship.

Kentucky played eight matches in October and November and won them all. They returned to the floor Jan. 29 and proceeded to sweep two-game series at Arkansas and Georgia but now have seen four straight matches postponed.

Officials from Kentucky (12-0 overall, 12-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (6-4, 6-4) will discuss the viability of rescheduling at a later date.

The Wildcats’ next scheduled matches are now March 5-6, at home in Memorial Coliseum against LSU (4-8, 4-8).