Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 70-62 loss at Ole Miss
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Mississippi at Oxford, Miss., on Tuesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the Rebels, 70-62.
Next up for Kentucky (8-15 overall, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) is the regular-season finale against South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday night’s game:
Points: Keion Brooks, 16
Rebounds: Keion Brooks, 8
Assists: Davion Mintz, 8
Steals: Jacob Toppin, 3
Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 3
Turnovers: Brandon Boston, Keion Brooks, 2
Key stat: Kentucky missed 10 of its 25 free throw attempts.
View a complete statistics report from the game.
View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.
Next game
South Carolina at Kentucky
When: Noon Saturday
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: South Carolina 6-13 (4-11 SEC), Kentucky 8-15 (7-9)
Series: Kentucky leads 52-13.
Last meeting: South Carolina won 81-78 on Jan. 15, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.
