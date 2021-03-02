Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 70-62 loss at Ole Miss

Kentucky’s Brandon Boston was guarded by Mississippi’s Jarkel Joiner on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. UK Athletics

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on the University of Mississippi at Oxford, Miss., on Tuesday night. Kentucky was defeated by the Rebels, 70-62.

Next up for Kentucky (8-15 overall, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) is the regular-season finale against South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday night’s game:

Points: Keion Brooks, 16

Rebounds: Keion Brooks, 8

Assists: Davion Mintz, 8

Steals: Jacob Toppin, 3

Blocks: Isaiah Jackson, 3

Turnovers: Brandon Boston, Keion Brooks, 2

Key stat: Kentucky missed 10 of its 25 free throw attempts.

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View the SEC standings.

View UK’s 2020-21 schedule and results.

Next game

South Carolina at Kentucky

When: Noon Saturday

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: South Carolina 6-13 (4-11 SEC), Kentucky 8-15 (7-9)

Series: Kentucky leads 52-13.

Last meeting: South Carolina won 81-78 on Jan. 15, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.