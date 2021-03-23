Report: Former UK assistant Kenny Payne to interview for DePaul job

Longtime Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne, who is now an assistant with the NBA’s New York Knicks, is reportedly in the running for the DePaul head coaching job. aslitz@herald-leader.com

DePaul is zeroing in on New York Knicks assistant coach and former Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne, a source confirmed to the Chicago Tribune.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman first reported the news and wrote Payne will interview for the opening to replace Dave Leitao, who was fired last week.

DePaul Athletic Director DeWayne Peevy worked closely with Payne when they were together at Kentucky. Peevy was at Kentucky for 12 seasons, working his way up to serve as deputy athletic director for seven years. Payne was an assistant and later associate coach from 2010-20.

Payne joined the Knicks in 2020.

DePaul has not ruled out Loyola Coach Porter Moser, who is coaching in the NCAA Tournament and not available for interviews, according to a source. Dennis Gates and Illinois assistant Orlando Antigua (another former UK assistant) have also been considered — but the target is on Payne now.

Stadium reported interviews will also take place with Detroit’s Mike Davis and Pacific’s Damon Stoudamire.

DePaul is trying to rebuild a dormant program that hasn’t earned an NCAA Tournament invitation since 2004.

Leitao returned for a second stint at DePaul in 2015 and went 69-112 in six seasons, including a 21-85 mark in Big East games. The Blue Demons finished last or tied for last in the conference the last five seasons.