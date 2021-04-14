Two of Europe’s top women’s soccer clubs to play in tournament in Kentucky

Racing Louisville, Kentucky’s expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League, will bring a taste of the international game to the commonwealth this summer.

FC Bayern Munich and Paris-Saint Germain will take part in The Women’s Cup, an inaugural tournament to be played at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, the club announced Wednesday.

The two foreign clubs will join Racing Louisville and the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars in the four-team, four-game event Aug. 18-21. Tickets may be reserved, for $25 or $50 at TheWomensCup.world.

“This event is a major step in our vision to grow women’s soccer around the world,” The Women’s Cup CEO and founder Jaime Phillips said in a news release. “We are developing a tournament at the highest level of competition for these athletes to thrive.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, Racing Louisville will face Chicago, and Bayern will take on PSG. The winners and losers will meet Saturday, Aug. 21, in a championship and third-place game.

FC Bayern is in first place in Germany’s highest division and has reached the semifinals of this year’s UEFA Women’s Champions League. PSG is atop France’s best league and is playing in the Champions League quarterfinals this month.

Challenge Cup continues

Racing Louisville, which played Orlando to a 2-2 draw Saturday in its first-ever NWSL match, continues play in the league’s season-opening Challenge Cup on Thursday night.

Racing Louisville travels to Washington, D.C., to take on the Spirit. The match begins at 7 p.m. and will be televised on the Paramount Plus Network (subscription required).

The Spirit lost their opening Challenge Cup match Saturday to the North Carolina Courage, 3-2.