Kentucky’s PGA Tour event is back on track. Here’s how to get tickets.

Tickets for the 2021 PGA Tour Barbasol Championship went on sale Monday as the annual professional golf tournament in Nicholasville returns after last year’s cancellation because of COVID-19.

The 2021 event takes place July 15-18 at Champions at Keene Trace, just outside of Lexington.

The PGA Barbasol moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2018 and was granted a five-year extension in 2019 to remain in Nicholasville through at least 2023.

Troy Merritt won the tournament in 2019 and Jim Herman in 2019. When it arrived in 2018, the PGA Barbasol — scheduled the same week as the British Open — became the first regular-season tournament to be played in Kentucky since the Kentucky Derby Open was held in Louisville from 1957-59. The PGA’s Champions Tour for older players hosted a regular tournament in Lexington from 1983-97.

Visit Barbasolchampionship.com/tickets to order tickets, which are free for Monday’s and Tuesday’s practice rounds the week of the tournament and for Wednesday’s Celebrity Pro Am. A single-day grounds pass for Thursday or Friday is $30. A single-day grounds pass for Saturday or Sunday is $40. A ticket that covers all four days of the tournament sells for $100. Children under age 15 accompanied by a ticketed adult get in free.

A single-day clubhouse pass is $80. A clubhouse pass for the entire week is $250.

Please contact event officials at (859) 536-8636 with questions.